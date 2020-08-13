TPB and ABA sign MOU

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has signed its first memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a recognised BAS agent association, the Australian Bookkeepers Association (ABA).

The agreement would facilitate better information exchange between the two organisations.

Ian Klug, TPB chair, said other recognised professional associations had expressed interest in similar agreements which were being developed and would be announced in the coming months.

“In developing these agreements, we are highlighting our intention to work collaboratively with tax and BAS practitioner associations to promote the integrity of the tax profession,” Klug said.

“This TPB and ABA MOU will increase our mutual capacity to enhance the integrity of the BAS agent profession, including sharing information and intelligence about BAS agents’ compliance with the tax practitioners Code of Professional Conduct.”

Peter Thorp, ABA director, said the spirit in which the MOU was signed was beneficial for both organisations.

“The MOU will lead to greater co-operation, better communication and more streamlined procedural dealings between the ABA and the TPB,” Thorp said.

“A closer working relationship like the one envisaged in the MOU can only benefit the bookkeeping profession as a whole.”