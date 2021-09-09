Three largest adviser groups have lost 52% of advisers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Net adviser losses at the three largest advice groups – IOOF, AMP and NTAA Group –account for 52% year to date, which is disproportionate to their size, according to Wealth Data.

The number of adviser roles at the start of 2021 at those three groups accounted for 20% of all roles and decreased since to 17.5% of all current adviser roles. This meant the net decline per group stood at -20.33%.

By comparison, after excluding these three groups, adviser roles from the rest of the sector dropped only by 4.71%, from 16,732 to 15,944 since the start of the year.

Data from Wealth Data said IOOF, AMP Group and NTAA jointly slashed 861 adviser roles, since the start of the year. Individually, the groups saw a departure of 401, 297 and 181 roles, respectively.

Source: Wealth Data

This week saw 50 new appointments and 56 resignations, resulting in a net change of -6 roles.

At the same time, 28 licensee owners had net gains for 39 roles and 30 licensee owners had net losses of 45 roles.

As far as the growth in adviser net movement was concerned, at the licensee owner level, Capstone posted a net growth of four advisers. Two were from Crown Wealth, one from MIQ Private Wealth, and another adviser returned to advice after leaving three years ago.

Also, two new licensee owners commenced with three advisers each.

Easton Group saw a departure of five roles, and was followed by IOOF and AMP Group which lost four and three roles this week.

The number of actual advisers decreased this week to 19,030 while the number of adviser roles dropped to 19,319.