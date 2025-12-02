AZ NGA enters strategic partnership with Sydney advice firm

AZ NGA has entered a strategic partnership with Sydney Financial Planning to support the firm’s succession plans and future growth.

Founded in 1988 by Bill Bracey, Sydney Financial Planning is based in the city’s eastern suburbs with a second office in Wollongong, operating as Illawarra Financial Planning. The firm has 18 employees, including five financial advisers, and more than $600 million in assets under advice.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett suggested that part of the firm’s appeal was its strong professional year (PY) and new talent structures that support new entrants to the profession.

“Sydney Financial Planning has a structured development plan and adviser pairing model, which is designed to enhance the experience of PY advisers and up-and-coming client services employees.”

On top of this, Barrett said the partnership allows AZ NGA to grow its presence in these regions.

“Sydney Financial Planning has a loyal engaged client base, a strong brand and reputation, and a robust, client-centric advice model that has been developed and refined for over 38 years,” he said.

“Over that time, Bill has trained and mentored a number of exceptional advisers, who are still with the business today. There is a lot of cultural alignment between both firms and total agreement about accelerating growth and unlocking potential.”

The Sydney Financial Planning founder said trust and relationships are at the heart of his business, a philosophy that Bracey said AZ NGA understands. As he approaches retirement, he added that this partnership will support the succession and future growth of his business.

“This partnership provides continuity and certainty for employees and clients and also support to help us grow at a faster rate and provide career development opportunities for team members and future leaders,” Bracey said.

“It brings fresh energy, which is important because I’m in my early 60s, and I need to ensure that the business doesn’t get stale and stagnant but embraces new ideas and innovative thinking to push it forward.”

Last month, AZ NGA entered a strategic partnership with Adelaide-based accounting and financial planning practice, Oreon Partners, expanding the group’s presence in South Australia.

Oreon is an integrated firm with six partners and 70 employees, providing tailored accounting, business advisory, tax and financial planning services to individuals and small-to-medium enterprises.

AZ NGA said this partnership marked a “significant step forward” in expanding the group’s reach in the region while also supporting Oreon’s continued growth.