 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Strong revenue drives staff growth for advice practices

Strong revenue drives staff growth for advice practices

Adviser Ratings adviser numbers revenue financial advice

22 August 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

The majority of financial advice practices enjoying revenue growth have intentions to grow their adviser teams, indicating a strong correlation between the two factors.

The data from Adviser Ratings found those companies experiencing a rise in revenue were most likely to consider growing their advice teams.

It discovered that 63 per cent of companies seeing a rise in their revenue have plans to expand their adviser numbers. The remaining 37 per cent intend to maintain their current adviser levels.

Related News:

There are no practices reporting growth in revenue that intend to decrease their adviser numbers.

Money Management previously spoke with two professionals who argued that advice practices with between four and six advisers are at the “magic number” to achieve maximum efficiency and greater work/life balance.

View all

On the other hand, among companies that experienced a revenue decline over the past 12 months, just 35 per cent are looking to bring on more advisers. Half of these practices will maintain existing adviser levels and 15 per cent intend to actually decrease their adviser numbers.

For advice firms with flat revenue, 41 per cent have intentions to grow their adviser teams and 59 per cent are seeking to keep it at the same level.

“There is a strong correlation between a company’s recent performance and its plans for adviser numbers, underscoring the impact of financial health on strategic staffing decisions,” Adviser Ratings wrote.

Experts have discussed how scaling up as a smaller advice business can present several advantages, such as servicing a greater number of clients, but requires additional time and expenses.

Moreover, the research house observed a similar trend emerging when assessing the acquisition of new clients over the previous 12 months.

Advice businesses that grow their client numbers are understandably more likely to broaden their adviser numbers, emphasising the value of client growth as a vehicle for growing advisory teams.

“Companies that have seen positive financial performance and client acquisition are more inclined to grow their adviser teams, while those facing revenue challenges are more cautious.

“The integration of technology and artificial intelligence into strategic planning further reflects a sophisticated approach to managing adviser growth, aligning it with evolving business needs and market conditions.”

Overall, 41 per cent of practices are planning to preserve their current adviser numbers in 2024. Another 39 per cent are looking to grow their adviser base organically.

Read more about:
Adviser Ratings
adviser numbers
revenue
financial advice

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

22 August 2024
Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia

The migration of the MLC platform to Expand caused disruption in platform flows for Insignia in FY24 as advisers “lost patience” with delays, while the firm flagged its reasoning behind the lack of dividend.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 August 2024
ASIC unveils strategic enforcement priorities for FY25

A wide range of strategic priorities are set to fall under the corporate regulator’s enforcement spotlight in the next 12 months, including the risk management and data security of AFSLs.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 August 2024
ClearView prioritises wealth management exit

ClearView has said it expects to completely exit wealth management by the third quarter of FY25.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 August 2024
Centrepoint Alliance shares FY24 results amid strong adviser growth

Centrepoint Alliance is optimistic of benefitting from licensee switching to grow organically and is set to boost funds under advice via a new investment platform in October.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
GG

So shareholders lose a dividend plus have seen the erosion of value. Qantas decides to clawback remuneration from Alan ...

Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia
5 hours ago
Denise Baker

This is why I left my last position. There was no interest in giving the client quality time, it was all about bumping ...

Have client relationships fallen on the back burner?
1 day 1 hour ago
gonski

So the Hayne Royal Commission has left us with this. What a sad day for the financial planning industry. Clearly most ...

The ‘recipe for success’ of highly profitable advice firms
1 day 5 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

2 weeks 1 day ago
Melbourne advice firm enters liquidation

A Melbourne financial advice firm has been put into liquidation by the Federal Court, and an appeal against its AFSL cancellation has been dismissed....

1 week 2 days ago
AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice

AMP chief executive Alexis George has detailed to Money Management how its exit from advice will change the industry, allow greater scale for advisers and a new role for ...

2 weeks 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.48 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
4
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA