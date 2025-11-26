 
Sequoia supports APAC expansion with board appointment

26 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
Sequoia Financial Group has welcomed Sophie Chen as executive director of the board to strengthen the firm’s leadership capability and experience.

In an ASX statement last month, Sequoia announced its appointment of Chen to executive director, with her appointment coming into effect from 24 November.

Having officially taken up the post, Sequoia said in another ASX announcement that Chen will now be responsible for developing and implementing the group’s recently announced Asia-Pacific (APAC) strategy.

This includes the expansion of its existing salaried advice and corporate finance businesses, and will see Sequoia participate in developing new education and professional development initiatives into the APAC region as the group looks to grow its cross-border partnerships.

In its statement last month, Sequoia said: “Over the past two years Chen has been developing Sequoia’s APAC strategy and will now formally join the board to accelerate this exciting growth initiative. The APAC strategy enhances our family office, wealth management and corporate advisory businesses, collectively positioning the group for sustained growth and disciplined capital management.”

According to the group, Sequoia will realign its organisational structure to capitalise on these opportunities without disrupting current performance.

Having joined the firm in 2021, Chen brings more than 15 years’ experience as a financial adviser and more than a decade in senior leadership roles, with a specialisation in cross-border wealth management and high-net-worth (HNW) client services.

Taking on her role, Sequoia said Chen has elected to remain on her existing base salary.

“However, she has been offered new performance-based incentives designed to reward the delivery of significant new revenue lines, cross-border growth initiatives and strategic partnerships across the region, providing meaningful upside potential aligned with shareholder value creation,” Sequoia added in an ASX statement.

“Any securities-based incentives will be subject to shareholder approval in accordance with ASX listing rules.”

This announcement follows the exit of non-executive director Charles Sweeney, with Sequoia announcing he would be stepping down in July after serving six years on the board. During his time with the group, Sweeney was the chair of the risk and compliance committee, a member of the audit committee, and served as interim chair after the exit of John Larsen in April 2024 until Mike Ryan was appointed in August 2024. 

