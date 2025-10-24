 
Board promotion enacted at Sequoia

24 October 2025
 | By Alex Driscoll |
Financial planning
Sequoia Financial Group has promoted Sophie Chen as an executive director following a period of reshaping and change at the company.  

Chen joined Sequoia in 2021 when the firm launched a family office to target local and migrant high net worth and ultra-high net worth investors.

Her board appointment will take effect from 24 November.

In an ASX statement, Sequoia said: “Chen brings over 15 years’ experience as a financial adviser and more than 10 years in senior leadership roles, specialising in cross-border wealth management and high-net-worth client services.

“Over the past two years Chen has been developing Sequoia’s APAC strategy and will now formally join the board to accelerate this exciting growth initiative.”

According to Sequoia, the company will realign its organisational structure to capitalise on these opportunities without disrupting current performance.

“The APAC strategy enhances our family office, wealth management and corporate advisory businesses, collectively positioning the group for sustained growth and disciplined capital management.”

In July, Sequoia announced non-executive director Charles Sweeney had stepped down from the board after six years. As well as his non-executive position at Sequoia which he has held since March 2019, he was previously the chair of the risk and compliance committee and a member of the audit committee.

Sweeney also stepped up into the role of chair of the board on an interim basis after the exit of John Larsen in April 2024 until Mike Ryan was appointed in August 2024.

Meanwhile, former IOOF chief executive Chris Kelaher joined Sequoia Financial Group in a consultancy capacity. Kelaher spent a decade at IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, from 2009 to 2019. He joined the firm as a result of the merger between IOOF and Australian Wealth Management where he had been the managing director.

Finally, Danielle Press, a former ASIC commissioner, joined to chair a new AFSL committee set up by Sequoia which seeks to improve governance practices. 
 

AUTHOR

