 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Scaling up a ‘bigger, better and stronger’ advice network

Scaling up a ‘bigger, better and stronger’ advice network

Keith Cullen WT Financial M&A scale

6 February 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

WT Financial managing director, Keith Cullen, says the firm is looking inward when it comes to M&A, with a focus on helping its practices become “bigger, better and stronger”.

Speaking on a webinar as it announced its first-half results for FY26, Cullen said WT Financial had concluded its own M&A activities at a licensee level, and is now looking into helping its own practices scale up. 

The licensee had previously acquired Millennium3 from Insignia in December 2023, and Sentry Group in June 2021.

Related News:

“Acquisition is not a key strategy for us. We’ve achieved the scale that we need for us to meet the needs our practices are demanding. There are some subscale operators out there who will probably look to consolidate among themselves or as part of a larger group, but it doesn’t drive us.”

On the other hand, he said he was seeing firms in the WT Financial network look to scale up, and he believes this previous M&A experience can help them achieve this.

View all

“There is a significant opportunity for practices to scale swiftly via M&A, especially in a fragmented market.

“We are seeing increasing demand from practices in our network and external to the network for support and advice on M&A activity, including help to access debt and equity markets, and for support with their legal and due diligence. We are very well-positioned to play a key role here with considerable experience and to respond to that demand from our practices, which also presents new revenue and profit opportunities for the business.

“We want our practices to become profitable, to drive their own revenue, build their own asset base; and that’s why we are so closely aligned with our practices, so we are all on the same page in achieving that outcome.

“If we can help them become bigger, better and stronger, then we become bigger, better, stronger and more profitable for our shareholders."

For example, he said, this demand can come from practices with a single adviser where the adviser is looking at succession planning in expectation of retirement.

“Those in their 50s or early 60s who may have been a single practitioner, they are thinking about how they are going to maximise their asset value for when they are ready to exit, and that includes by coming into a larger practice. 

“We are already working with four advisers who are looking to come together to form one large firm, and three of them are looking to retire in the next few years. They have realised that if they stay as a small firm, then they have to do everything – all the admin, all the tech, all the marketing. If they are a larger firm, that gives them more time to sit with more clients, to sign new clients and do things that will maximise the value of the firm.”
 

Read more about:
Keith Cullen
WT Financial
M&A
scale

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
7 February 2025
ASIC acts on Qld adviser after $1.8m fraud

ASIC has taken action against a Queensland adviser who was sentenced last May for misappropriating $1.8 million from his clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
6 February 2025
Senate defers Dixon Advisory inquiry report

The Senate has opted to extend the date of the inquiry into Dixon Advisory and wealth management companies, having originally been scheduled to complete next month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
6 February 2025
Insignia exec takes leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions

A former Insignia Financial C-suite exec has taken on a leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions as it announces chief executive Dee McGrath will depart after six years.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
5 February 2025
FSU calls for Insignia deal to prioritise staff wellbeing

The Finance Sector Union has urged any private equity deal for Insignia Financial should make wellbeing paramount for its 4,000 employees, having spent 2024 negotiating an enterprise agreement.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 days 7 hours ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
1 week 1 day ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
2 months 1 week ago
Insignia receives upgraded bid from Bain Capital

Original bidder Bain Capital, which saw its first offer rejected in December, has returned with a revised bid for Insignia Financial....

3 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC completes global CEO search

The corporate regulator has named its new chief executive, who is set to replace retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco in March....

3 weeks 1 day ago
FAAA calls for CSLR cost review after FOI revelations

The FAAA has secured CSLR-related documents under the FOI process, after an extended four-month wait, which show little analysis was done on how the scheme’s cost would a...

3 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ausbil Active Dividend Income Dis AUD
134.89 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
32.74 3 y p.a(%)
3
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
4
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
30.80 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA