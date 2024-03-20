Qld adviser receives permanent ban over dishonest conduct
ASIC has permanently banned a Queensland-based adviser from providing any financial services over dishonest conduct.
The corporate regulator has announced that it has banned Shane Rose from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.
Between February 2021 and January 2023, while an authorised representative and responsible manager of Octillion Partner Pty Ltd, Rose recommended six self-managed superannuation fund clients to invest their superannuation in a financial product.
ASIC found that Rose engaged in a conduct that was dishonest by using the client invested funds for purposes other than which they were given.
The regulator added that it determined Rose knew funds had been deposited for the purpose of investing in a financial product and that he knowingly and dishonestly applied those funds for purposes other than which they were invested.
ASIC also found that Rose is not a fit and proper person to participate in the financial services industry because his dishonest actions showed serious incompetence and irresponsibility, and that he is likely to contravene financial services law in the future.
Rose has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.
Recommended for you
With an increase of 25 advisers since the start of the year, Wealth Data has identified the licensee seeing the largest organic adviser growth.
A complex series of factors can cause financial advisers to get caught up in professional indemnity insurance claims – Numerisk’s Richard Silberman shares how to avoid such events.
Financial services class actions are firmly back on the agenda after a ‘brief reprieve’ in recent years, reporting a 69 per cent rise in 2023, with crypto and ESG matters expected to fuel future actions.
A Perth private wealth firm has expanded to take advantage of the demand for advice in regional Western Australia, driven by rising land values and intergenerational wealth transfer.
Add new comment