Mason Stevens partners with UHNW advice firm

Mason Stevens has partnered with independent advisory firm GloryHouse to leverage its platform for investment management and client services.

GloryHouse was founded earlier this year by advisers Garth Hu and Cathy Ding and offers advice to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) family offices and sophisticated investors.

The firm provides a wide range of bespoke wealth management solutions, including personalised investment strategies, tax and estate planning, second-generation advice, philanthropy, and private client advisory services.

The partnership provides GloryHouse with the benefit of Mason Stevens’ institutional grade risk and compliance framework, operational infrastructure, and high-touch support – delivering robust governance, confidence and continuity to both advisers and clients.

Mason Stevens’ platform includes a personalised outsourced chief investment office (CIO) offering as well as investment solutions.

Tim Yule, chief executive at Mason Stevens, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Garth and Cathy to the Mason Stevens platform. Their decision to partner with us reflects the growing demand for sophisticated, client-focused wealth management solutions within the ultra-high-net-worth advisory community. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing premium tailored solutions, advanced technology and exceptional service to clients who expect nothing but the best.”

Hu said: “We wanted a platform that could handle the complexity of our clients’ portfolios while giving us flexibility. Our partnership with Mason Stevens allows us to deliver institutional-grade capabilities while maintaining the independence and personalised service that our clients value most.”

Research by LGT Wealth Management earlier this week found the UHNW segment, those with over $10 million in assets – is expanding faster than any other. Some 34,500 individuals are categorised as UHNW and grew by 19 per cent over the past year while their average investable assets stand at $18.9 million.

Earlier this year, Mason Stevens was acquired by Sydney-based private equity firm Adamantem Capital.

Yule said: “We spent many months getting to know Adamantem and were very judicious in how we wanted to approach them. For us, it was about making sure that any partner that came to join the register was aligned with our values and our vision and understood the opportunity ahead of them.

“Having now taken the business to as far as we possibly could with our existing cohort of shareholders, to have a new supporting shareholder come in with a shared vision and a common purpose, I think it’s incredibly exciting,” the CEO said.