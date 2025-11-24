 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Unmet HNW advice needs centring around inheritance and private markets
 

Unmet HNW advice needs centring around inheritance and private markets

HNW/private-markets/lgt-crestone/inheritance/

24 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

High-net-worth clients with between $5-10 million are found to have the greatest unmet advice needs, according to LGT Crestone, with inheritance planning viewed as the most-sought after advice need.

The wealth manager’s LGT Wealth Management State of  Wealth report surveyed over 1,100 HNW and ultra-HNW individuals and found 58 per cent of wealthy Australians still report gaps in knowledge and capability.

Some 63 per cent of those with $5-10 million of investable assets say they had unmet advice needs, up from 57 per cent in 2024, a rise of 10 per cent, and from 55 per cent in 2023.

Related News:

On the other hand, the proportion of HNWs with $1-2.5 million or more than $10 million saw their unmet advice needs decline year-on-year.

Those with $2.5-5 million saw a small increase from 55 per cent to 56 per cent.

View all

“Areas of most need included inheritance and estate planning, strategies to reduce tax obligations, investment strategy and portfolio reviews, and retirement planning. Intergenerational advice and protecting assets or income against market falls figured amongst the key areas HNW investors would like to be – but currently aren’t – receiving advice.

“Tax strategy and retirement planning were also nominated as areas of need, highlighting a continuing opportunity for professional advisers to expand their value proposition and client horizons.”

Use of advisers by HNWs has risen from 24 per cent of HNWs last year to 26 per cent with this allocation controlling over a third of assets, some $1.4 trillion, with unadvised HNWs controlling 65 per cent, some $2.6 trillion.

While inheritance and estate planning came out as the top concern for HNWs with unmet advice needs, it actually has been declining since 2023, indicating people are actively taking steps to address their concerns. Following this was strategies to reduce tax obligations and investment strategy.

Private markets  

In terms of which areas have seen rising interest this year, more advice was sought on private markets, setting up a trust and protecting income.

The number of HNWs invested in private markets grew from 146,000 in 2024 to 171,000 in 2025, representing a 17 per cent increase.

Within the overall private market sector, the growth in appetite for private credit solutions was particularly strong and if this continues, it is expected to mean private credit allocations overtake those to private equity over the next 12 months.

In particular, private credit could gain $15.1 billion in the next 12 months from HNWs, while private equity could gain $10.3 billion. This would bring the total investment to $44.8 billion and $76.1 billion, respectively.

Among those who already invested in the space, the most common reason was the expectation of higher returns and the diversification benefits.  

However, it varied between asset classes, with 88 per cent of investors wanting higher returns in private credit compared to 81 on private equity investors. Meanwhile, manager expertise was important for over half of private credit investors but just 38 per cent of private equity ones, who instead favoured the access to unlisted markets.  

In terms of adviser recommendations, 52 per cent of HNWs said they had been recommended to invest in private equity, 57 per cent had been recommended private infrastructure but just 41 per cent had been recommended private credit.

LGT said: “Adviser recommendations also play an important role in shaping investor appetite across the entire private market spectrum. While the growth in private market opportunities is providing investors with a greater array of choice, trends can be challenging for individuals. Advisers play a central role in connecting investors to new strategies, funds, and co-investment opportunities that can otherwise be difficult to reach.

“The role of advisers in helping clients navigate the landscape of this growing sector is likely to increase in importance, as a flight to higher quality private credit assets unfolds.”

Read more about:
HNW
private markets
lgt crestone
inheritance

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
The super switching 'arms race' around technology: Mulino

The advice industry is in an “arms race” according to minister for financial services, Daniel Mulino, around the use of technology in superannuation switching scams such as Shield Master Fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Efficiency bottlenecks hinder client capacity growth

Advisers are now serving more ongoing clients, according to a CFS report, but efficiency limitations continue to hinder the 82 per cent looking to serve more.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Industry fearful of CSLR cost prompting shift to wholesale advice

The FAAA is hopeful the education and experience pathway deadline will be the “last big thing” that could cause an adviser exodus but concern now turns to advisers moving to the wholesale space.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Advice firm driving private market access for retail clients with SMA

Invest Blue’s managing director says the firm is aiming to implement responsible private market access to its retail clients following the launch of its SMA last month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 2 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

2 weeks 6 days ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago
L1 Group CEO Peters to step down

The CEO of L1 Group, formerly known as Platinum Asset Management, has stepped down with immediate effect, and the asset manager has announced his replacement....

3 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.16 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo