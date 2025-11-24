The super switching 'arms race' around technology: Mulino

The advice industry is in an “arms race” according to minister for financial services, Daniel Mulino, around the use of technology in superannuation switching scams such as Shield Master Fund.

Speaking at the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) annual congress in Perth, Mulino discussed the cold-calling and social media posts which led to consumers being targeted to switch their superannuation.

A 'superannuation health check' used online promotional campaigns to target prospective fund members whereby their contact details were then used to encourage them to switch their fund into another one which typically had higher fees and poor investment performance or into a self-managed super fund (SMSF).

Mulino, who took over the position from Stephen Jones, said the advice industry needs to compete with the scammers by using technology to their own advantage.

“We know that we are in an arms race and we see it with scams and a whole range of areas where perpetrators of actions that we don’t want to see are constantly trying to use technology to their advantage.

“So we need to constantly figure out ways that we can use technology to our advantage and there are ways we can do that which are not overly cumbersome or complex.

“For example, there are ways we can share information better between the sector and the regulators. There are ways we can use technology which are low cost and straightforward and these are things we should be exploring as first steps.”

Continuing on the theme of how the government and regulators will work to stop bad actors, he said he is eager to ensure those honest advisers are not penalised in the crossfire of additional regulation.

“We want regulation that catches those actors who are doing the wrong thing and sometimes doing it intentionally. But I will certainly be trying to look for solutions that have the minimal impact we can on the vast majority of people who are doing the right thing and providing those critical services.”

Last year, ASIC's commissioner Alan Kirkland said the regulator was taking 'significant action' against telemarketing schemes promoting superannuation switching.

Speaking at FINSIA’s The Regulators event, he said: "The worst behaviour that we see is practices that start with telemarketing or clickbait ads on social media that encourage people to review their superannuation," he said.

“They are often in a well-performing, prudentially regulated superannuation fund and are told it’s terrible and they should tip their money into a platform product or into an SMSF where their money ends up invested in a high-risk property scheme.

“We have significant action underway against those practices, and they are an enormous concern because people’s super is at stake. In the worst cases, if it’s in cryptocurrency, then it can disappear overnight.”

