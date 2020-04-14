Latest exam result shows need for more entrants

With the latest Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam results showing another drop in the pass rate, and the reality that not enough new advisers are coming through to replace them, there is a growing concern there won’t enough advisers in the industry to give affordable advice.
The most recent FASEA exam showed a pass rate of 82%, the lowest of the four exams, as each result had continued to drop.
Phil Anderson, Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) general manager policy and professionalism, said it was a concern that Australians may not be able to get affordable financial advice.
“The more people who leave, the worse the situation gets, we need to hold onto as many existing advisers as we can and we need to ensure that we have a flow of new advisers into the market,” Anderson said.
He said there were obstacles making it difficult for new advisers to join the industry and not enough students studying financial advice.
“It’s been hammered as a result of things like the Royal Commission, [given] our coverage over recent years it’s not surprising that people are not saying they want to become a financial adviser, but over time that will dissipate,” Anderson said.
“It’s going to be important that we do get out to future advisers to encourage them to take the profession up.
“But there’s other obstacles that are preventing people coming into business at the moment, like the professional year which is a challenging requirement.”
Because it was a big commitment from businesses to bring in new people when they’re not going to generate much revenue, it made it hard to develop new talent, if that talent was coming into the industry.
“Some of the big starting grounds for new advisers in the past, such as the bank-owned channels, have very much reduced their businesses,” Anderson said.
“If we’re going to need to get new advisers to come into this industry via the self-employed side of the market, then things are going to need to be done to make it more economically viable for that to happen.
“We’ve got to look very closely at how we can do more to enable more advisers to come in through that channel because that’s going to be increasing important with the big banks stepping away from advice.”
Comments
The Bank's left the Financial Advice space because it was always "economically marginal". University students are well aware that Financial Advice is in general now a mid to low income profession and are therefore opting for professions with better prospects. This therefore begs the question....why would anyone spend $30K - $50K getting a Bachelors Degree or Master in Financial Planning to work in a career with questionable returns and which cops a constant tirade of criticism from all quadrants? Reportedly approx 5,000 planners have already left the industry and not even half of those remaining have done the FASEA exam. With only 8 months left until the deadline, is it possible that Financial Planner numbers are about to drop off a cliff? Lets wait and see.
Agree and if you then add in the regulatory and personal financial risk why would you want to provide advice to a the public.
Simple answer......with high legal risk and low financial return, most will steer away from the profession.
it's more like 7,000 have left if you add in those who have left this year to date.
it's not a viable profession anymore and that is why you will see a mass exodus
most are just biding their time until the fasea education requirements are due (possibly with extension) and then will shut up shop
Isn't it interesting that the criticism of the way the FASEA exam is administered is not replicated across the multitude of Grad Dip and bridging course subjects run by multiple higher education providers? You would think that there would be proportionally more criticism of these education uplift subjects, given their volume. This says more about FASEA, the exam and ACER as the exam administrator than it does about individuals who have to undertake the exam. Given that in the bridging courses advisers as assessed under exam conditions (3hr exam), plus assignments and task analysis, covering the same content as the FASEA exam, the necessity for the FASEA exam remains questionable. No wonder many see it as a virtue-signalling revenue raising exercise.
This has been a disaster in the making for the last decade.
The endless and persistent vitriolic scrutiny and unfair focus on advisers in addition to impractical and unworkable compliance requirements has destroyed the self confidence and self worth of many who once were positive and engaged professionals who built tremendous relationships and trust with their clients and were able to operate viable businesses allowing them to service their clients.
If you just continue to punch away, month after month, year after year....eventually the victim will give in.
Advisers have been kicked and punched to the point of exhaustion.
For some, this is exactly what they wanted to happen.
For Australians, this endless attack has achieved nothing that will benefit consumers in the real world.
Affordable, quality advice for the masses will be not available.
This is a sad and disappointing outcome that has resulted in the destruction and dismantling of an industry that has helped so many individuals, families and businesses.
So let’s keep the advisors in the industry who have failed a basic exam because we are scared there are not enough that is a ridiculous argument.
Would you want a surgeon operating on you who couldn’t pass his medical exam would you want a lawyer fighting in court for you who couldn’t pass a legal exam would you want an accountant doing your taxes who couldn’t pass a tax exam ABSOLUTELY NOT
These advisors who failed should study harder and then they can pass and this clearly outlines there were people in the industry who didn’t have the right knowledge to provide advice
Please this is another ridiculous argument 80% is a perfectly acceptable pass rate, we don’t want this exam to be too easy.
I passed this on my first go because I already have a degree in financial planning, I know plenty of students studying Financial Planning we have some client service officers doing just that and we are willing to train them up to be an advisor we are not a big firm either
Stop making pathetic arguments like this it makes people in this industry look incompetent and lazy and I am neither
Nathan8462845....Nobody is arguing about the academic credentials an adviser should possess. It is predominantly the erosion of commercial viability of advisory businesses that is causing many advisers to exit, plus the requirement for seasoned Advisers over the age of 40, many with 20+ years "on the job" knowledge and experience, to now be required to undertake a 24 unit bachelors degree that is of concern. I am almost as fortunate as yourself in that I have 40 years experience plus have degrees in Accounting and Commercial Law, Diploma of Finance and a Diploma of Financial Planning........but yet I am required to complete the FASEA Exam (which I am okay with) PLUS 4 bridging subjects (I will reluctantly grin and bear these). The academic requirements should have been made mandatory 40 years ago.
A drama that Shakespeare would be proud of there! An 8 unit Graduate Diploma will suffice (not a 24 subject degree). With exemptions, most people will only need do 3 to 6 subjects in total. You haven't understood the requirements.
I guess the question is why, if all advisers are forced to do the ethics bridging course, and to no doubt pass associated test, would they then be forced to pass another exam to prove knowledge a second time. I also have a degree and passed the exam first go, but I do think that the double up is a bit ridiculous.
this is so we can forever stop the nomenclature of calling financial planners unqualified, forever and evermore, and for that benefit, I will not just sit one but three tests.
I'd like to remind you all, that we now have the strictest code of ethics of any professional group. and we (for existing advisers) have to have a post-graduate degree and passed a national exam.
for me, and my fellow cohort of planners who have already completed the postgraduate coursework and exam, it is now time to up the fees and thumb our noses at everybody else and attack them for being less qualified and less ethical, as we should, that is one of the privileges of a profession. attacking and excluding others. i wish the FPA and AFA would understand this.
enjoy friends. first port of call lawyers, then accountants and then anyone else who tries to give me an opinion on anything remotely connected to financial planning.
Nathan8462845, I understand the argument that Licences Financial Planners should be educated to the moon and back, but you also wrote "Would you want a surgeon operating on you who couldn’t pass his medical exam would you want a lawyer fighting in court for you who couldn’t pass a legal exam would you want an accountant doing your taxes who couldn’t pass a tax exam ABSOLUTELY NOT".
The way I see it, you and I might well be replaced (and one could argue the process has already began) by an someone with less qualifications than yourself who operates a telephone delivering Intra Fund Advice all day every day, is paid for by the product provider where the product provider charges all members a fee for this "Service", which has no obligation to provide the service to all those who pay for it, and no best interest duty - or Robo Advice.
We could all end up being the most qualified people who can no longer deliver advice because someone on a telephone delivering intra fund advice can. Perhaps you should direct some of your mind power to this issue.
To use your example of a Dr - but the receptionist is delivering it to most of your clients who you will never get to see. That's how you sell product
everything else I agree with, except your comparison with lawyers. it's not hard to study or pass a law course. in fact, it is one of the easier things to study, very easy to pass that's why it is often combined with an arts degree.
it is necessarily advanced as a complex and it's "prestige" maintained by the law fraternity to keep hoodwinking the public and to keep themselves in a job. it's very easy to become a lawyer. that is what most people with no direction in life study to become.
show me one lawyer with any ethics and I will show you a gold pot after a rainbow.
Yep....Lawyers and Ethics......like oil and water.
But they hold themselves up to be holier than thou...all the pomp and bullshit that goes with the whole persona.
Put a wig on your head and instantly you are above all others...what they really do is pursue people for opportunistic brand building and financial gain...end of story.
And...they are political animals.
If you got to the Australian Electoral Commission Donor Reports and have a look at how much money some of the very big class action law firms channel into the Australian labor Party, it would make your eyes water.
Affordable advice has nothing whatsoever to do with the number of advisers. The advice affordability problem is caused by expensive, overly complex, regulation. No matter how many new graduates come in, regulatory overheads will prevent them from providing advice that is affordable to most consumers.
Fix the regulatory cost problem first, which will fix the advice affordability problem, then plenty of new entrants will be attracted to meet increased consumer demand.
Add new comment