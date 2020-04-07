FASEA Feb exam sees 82% pass rate

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

More than 80% of advisers who sat the February Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam have passed.

There were 2,231 advisers who sat the exam in seven metropolitan and 10 regional centres from 13-18 February, 2020.

In total, 7,488 advisers had now sat the exam, representing 32% of all advisers of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register (FAR).

Registrations for the June exam were open until 22 May, 2020, which would be held on 11-16 June with over 1,700 advisers already registered.

The face-to-face sitting of the exam had been cancelled and the June exam would be made available for registered candidates to book as a remote online option.

From 14 April, advisers had the option to defer until the August or a later sitting that would become available to candidates.

Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the fourth exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act”.