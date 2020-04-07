FASEA Feb exam sees 82% pass rate

More than 80% of advisers who sat the February Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam have passed.
There were 2,231 advisers who sat the exam in seven metropolitan and 10 regional centres from 13-18 February, 2020.
In total, 7,488 advisers had now sat the exam, representing 32% of all advisers of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register (FAR).
Registrations for the June exam were open until 22 May, 2020, which would be held on 11-16 June with over 1,700 advisers already registered.
The face-to-face sitting of the exam had been cancelled and the June exam would be made available for registered candidates to book as a remote online option.
From 14 April, advisers had the option to defer until the August or a later sitting that would become available to candidates.
Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the fourth exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act”.
This result should be viewed in comparison to the previous pass rates, ranging from 92%-86%, showing a clear downward trend with each sitting. Anecdotally, there were many complaints from advisers about the February exam in particular, as previously reported by Money Management. Perhaps this latest decline is moreover reflective of the relatively poorer standard of questions for the February exam than that of poor adviser preparation?
How on Earth could you prepare for it? I'm so relieved I passed as I wouldn't have had a clue what to focus on for a resit as I felt I was selecting multi choice answers based not on fact, but on the personal opinion and thoughts of an unknown examiner about subject matter that belonged more in a Greek mythology or English literature exam.
Can FASEA now get it? That the exam is a waste of time as most advisers pass it on sitting. I kind of over FASEA ASIC and all the mediocrities at the moment. China has let loose a virus killing people around the world, knocking over economies and the British Prime Minister's health is dire. Any justification that the Hayne Royal Commission's recommendations has now gone down the toilet. Cash flow is down but we are still working off our arses even in these times of crisis.
I'm not sure 82% is anything to be happy about. That's 1 in 6 failed. The exam is an irrelevant and poor tool to allow advisers to remain in the industry.
