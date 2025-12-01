Koda Capital partner exits after three years

A partner at Koda Capital, who joined the firm from almost a decade in advice roles at AMP, has departed the wealth manager.

Brisbane-based Cassandra Hinze had worked at the private wealth firm since February 2023 and formerly spent almost a decade at AMP in a variety of roles.

This included director of AMP Advice, head of adviser advocacy and managing director of Charter Financial Planning. Prior to joining AMP, she spent four years at Ipac Group and also worked at Commonwealth Bank.

Her responsibilities at Koda included scaling its investment strategy capabilities to ensure that the firm’s clients continue to receive access to global investment opportunities and she also served on the executive team.

A spokesperson for Koda Capital said: “I can confirm that Cass Hinze has left Koda to pursue opportunities outside of the firm. During her time at Koda, Cass did a commendable job of building out our investment strategy capability and was a valuable member of the firm’s leadership. We thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

It is understood her duties will be taken over by investment officer Norman Zhang who will assume leadership of the investment strategy group.

Last week, former JBWere chief executive Maria Lykouras was appointed as chief executive of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA). She would be replacing Judith Fox who stepped back from the leadership after six years.

Lykouras was the first female CEO of JBWere where she was active in her support for encouraging more women to manage their wealth and getting more women into advice.

In November 2024, Lykouras announced she would be leaving the firm as JBWere prepared to restructure its roles and teams within the Private Wealth division, at which point she decided not to pursue further opportunities within the NAB Group.