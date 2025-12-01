 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Koda Capital partner exits after three years
 

Koda Capital partner exits after three years

wealth-managers/departure/amp/

1 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

A partner at Koda Capital, who joined the firm from almost a decade in advice roles at AMP, has departed the wealth manager.

Brisbane-based Cassandra Hinze had worked at the private wealth firm since February 2023 and formerly spent almost a decade at AMP in a variety of roles.

This included director of AMP Advice, head of adviser advocacy and managing director of Charter Financial Planning. Prior to joining AMP, she spent four years at Ipac Group and also worked at Commonwealth Bank.

Related News:

Her responsibilities at Koda included scaling its investment strategy capabilities to ensure that the firm’s clients continue to receive access to global investment opportunities and she also served on the executive team.

A spokesperson for Koda Capital said: “I can confirm that Cass Hinze has left Koda to pursue opportunities outside of the firm. During her time at Koda, Cass did a commendable job of building out our investment strategy capability and was a valuable member of the firm’s leadership. We thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

View all

It is understood her duties will be taken over by investment officer Norman Zhang who will assume leadership of the investment strategy group.

Last week, former JBWere chief executive Maria Lykouras was appointed as chief executive of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA). She would be replacing Judith Fox who stepped back from the leadership after six years.

Lykouras was the first female CEO of JBWere where she was active in her support for encouraging more women to manage their wealth and getting more women into advice.  

In November 2024, Lykouras announced she would be leaving the firm as JBWere prepared to restructure its roles and teams within the Private Wealth division, at which point she decided not to pursue further opportunities within the NAB Group. 

Read more about:
wealth managers
departure
amp

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could be on their way out.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Alts pivotal to deep HNW client relationships

As high-net-worth investors look to opportunities in alternatives, Praemium has revealed that advisers who can deliver on this demand tend to have deeper relationships with their clients as they are seeking more involvement in the investment process.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Hybrid advice key to tackling capacity hurdle

As adviser-client relationships stabilise, Investment Trends’ latest report said digital hybrid advice models are key to addressing the supply-demand gap in Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Advisers facing higher workload amid 1.6k education deadline exits

The exit of as many as 1,600 advisers as a result of the education requirements will fundamentally redefine adviser capacity, Padua Wealth Data says, and leave clients facing longer turnaround times and reduced access to advice.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 3 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

3 weeks 6 days ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

1 week 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.57 3 y p.a(%)
3
Quay Global Real Estate Fund (Unhedged) Active ETF Hedged
89.04 3 y p.a(%)
4
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.18 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo