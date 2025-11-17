JANA announces suite of senior promotions

JANA Investment Advisers continues internal talent growth strategy with suite of promotions across its advisory, research and investment teams following a round of head appointments last month.

Established in 1987, the investment consulting firm has over $1.7 trillion in funds under advice (FUA) and more than 100 investment professionals operating under its banner across both Sydney and Melbourne offices.

In its latest round of internal promotions, Prashanthi Nadarajah, Bill Dwyer and Ed Guidice have been appointed to principal consultant in the client investment consulting team after 19, 11 and nine years with the firm, respectively.

Also taking up the role of principal consultant is Matthew Moon on the private equity team, Robert Moore on fixed income and Christopher Worthington on quant and risk.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fernando has been appointed as senior consultant and Sadru Karim was named senior manager.

As the firm continues to support the progression of existing staff, JANA chief executive Georgina Dudley said these appointments recognise their capabilities as they help deliver better outcomes for clients and support the firm’s goals.

“Our culture is built on shared purpose and client focus, and these promotions celebrate the people who bring that to life every day,” Dudley said.

“They also reflect JANA’s commitment to investing back into our people. JANA has been fortunate, through strong staff retention, to have the ability to promote exceptional talent from within, creating opportunities for growth and reinforcing the strength that sets us apart.”

This announcement follows three head appointments last month, including Chris McAvoy who was named head of alternative investment strategy research. In this new role, McAvoy leads the firm’s investment management and capital markets research, portfolio construction, and performance outcomes clients and JANA’s alternative portfolios.

At the same time, John Xu was appointed head of infrastructure research to lead the investment director of JANA’s infrastructure research capabilities, oversee due diligence, and advisory services on infrastructure portfolios for the firm’s clients and managed investment trust.

Suzy Yoon also received a promotion in October, taking up the head of sustainability post after 15 years with the firm.