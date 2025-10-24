JANA announces senior appointments across alts range

JANA Investment Advisers has announced a round of senior appointments to head its alternatives and infrastructure research and sustainability divisions.

The investment consulting firm has appointed Chris McAvoy as head of alternative investment strategy research to lead the firm’s investment management and capital markets research, portfolio construction, and performance outcomes for clients and JANA’s alternative portfolios.

On top of this new role, he will still maintain a strong client-facing position, engaging with client investment committees and boards as a subject matter expert.

McAvoy has been with the firm since early 2020, when he started as an investment analyst, prior to which he was with Aon in the UK for two and a half years, working most recently as an associate investment consultant.

Meanwhile, John Xu has taken up the head of infrastructure research post at the firm, where he will lead the investment direction of JANA’s infrastructure research capabilities, oversee due diligence, and advisory services on infrastructure portfolios for the firm’s clients and managed investment trust.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience to the role, Xu previously worked in buy-side roles across Australia and Europe with Infracapital and Hastings, developing skills in M&A and asset management, while his most recent roles focused on digital infrastructure in Australia.

Marking another internal appointment, Suzy Yoon has been named head of sustainability after a cumulative 15 years with the firm. Having joined in 2007 as an investment analyst, Yoon stayed with JANA for more than 10 years before pursuing other career pathways, rejoining the firm in 2021 as a senior consultant.

Speaking on the announcement, JANA CEO Georgina Dudley said these appointments reflect the firm’s commitment to their clients as JANA looks to grow.

“Each of these leaders brings deep expertise and a client-first mindset that strengthens our ability to provide strategic, high-quality advice across a range of asset classes. As JANA continues to grow, these appointments ensure we remain agile, forward-looking, and focused on helping our clients achieve their long-term investment objectives in an increasingly complex environment,” she said.

At the start of the year, JANA announced a series of internal appointments including Matthew Gadsden as head of research execution, Justin Tay as head of global equities research and Martin Rea as lead of investment grade debt. Meanwhile David Wilson joined JANA from Mercer in March as a senior investment consultant.

JANA advises on more than $15 billion in assets, including some $2.8 billion in managed accounts. It provides consulting services across traditional and alternative asset classes, such as private equity, infrastructure, direct real estate, and niche investments.

