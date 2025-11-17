AMP doubles down on platform growth with senior North hire

AMP has appointed a former funds management chief as director for platform growth and wealth distribution.

Kristine Goodwin (nee Brooks) was formerly chief country officer and executive director Australia for New Zealand-based fund manager Milford Asset Management. Prior to joining Milford, she was chief distribution officer for life and investments at Zurich Australia.

In her leadership role at Milford, she built a high-performing distribution team in Australia that has relationships with 700 advisers, increased brand awareness and served on its board and executive leadership team.

She will now take up the position of director for growth and distribution for AMP’s North platform business from 21 January 2026, reporting to group executive for platforms Edwina Maloney.

“The creation of this new senior role and Kristine’s appointment aligns with AMP’s focus on accelerating the growth of the North business and its commitment to broadening its adviser and partner relationships,” the firm said.

Maloney said: “We have very clear growth ambitions for North and this is another important step to delivering on those and continuing the significant momentum we have built with advisers more recently.

“We are excited to be welcoming Kristine to AMP. Her deep experience and leadership transforming distribution and marketing teams, developing deep strategic partnerships and growing businesses will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our relationships with advisers and partners, and deliver great outcomes for their clients.”

Back at Milford, head of distribution Regan van Berlo will be stepping into the role of acting Australian country manager.

A spokesperson for Milford told Money Management: “Mr van Berlo has been with the business since 2018 as head of distribution, and brings deep experience, strong relationships, and a clear understanding of Milford’s values and strategic direction. As Milford’s first market-facing employee in Australia, Mr van Berlo established the foundations of the business and is well positioned to continue driving momentum within the business.”

This is the second major North appointment in recent months as it appointed Amanda Trenfield as senior manager of asset consultant partnerships in August, joining from five years at State Street Investment Management.

Speaking earlier this year, Maloney had described how the firm is doubling down on its distribution efforts, particularly in the platform space.

In an ASX update for the three months to 30 September, the firm said platform net cash flow excluding pension payments was $1.2 billion for the quarter, up 61 per cent from $750 million in the same period a year ago. Platform assets under management increased to $86.9 billion, up from $78.1 billion a year ago, driven by market movement and strong flows.

“We have crafted a function called a new business manager, think of that as a ‘hunter’. We had relationship managers who were nurturing a book of existing advisers, but we didn’t have anyone out there hunting,” she said.

“We introduced that role about two years ago, and the cash flows we are seeing today are the result of that work we did 18 months ago. We have continued to recruit and add to that team, and it is a key area of focus for growth.

“We are at the start of hunting for new clients and as they come in, they bring in new cash flow and that will build year-on-year.”