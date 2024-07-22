 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Iress projects ‘significant’ increase in 1H24 EBITDA

Iress projects ‘significant’ increase in 1H24 EBITDA

iress OneVue praemium fintech

22 July 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Iress is expecting a 50 per cent EBITDA rise the first half of the 2024 calendar year compared to the prior corresponding period.

In an ASX announcement, the financial services technology company expects its adjusted EBITDA for the six months to 30 June to be between $65–$67 million. However, the result remains subject to audit review which is ongoing.

This is a “significant increase” of approximately 50 per cent from $44 million in 1H23, the firm described.

Related News:

The material uplift in earnings was attributed to Iress entering the final stages of its transformation program, which is set to reach completion on 31 December 2024. This included Iress’ completed sale of its managed funds administration business to SS&C Technologies for $52 million in October 2023.

More recently, the technology firm successfully completed the sale of its platform business OneVue on 15 April 2024, bringing $4.1 billion in funds under administration over to its new owner, Praemium. When first announced in February, Iress CEO Marcus Price said the decision to opt for Praemium was a “natural home” for the platform.

View all

The ASX statement continued: “A disciplined approach to cost management and revenue in line with expectations have seen a significant improvement in operating leverage through the period.

“Earnings in Iress’ core businesses of wealth and trading and market data are expected to be materially higher on pcp, alongside UK wealth which has continued to perform well under strengthened leadership.”

In addition to the OneVue divestment, Iress also sold its Pulse portfolio management software in May while the sale of the UK mortgages business is expected to complete by 1 August 2024 following the successful completion of all conditions precedent.

“Net proceeds of all divestments have been used to retire debt, strengthening the balance sheet and paving the way for a return to maintainable dividends.”

The first half of the calendar year also saw the technology firm busy strengthening its security settings after suffering an unauthorised access of its user space on GitHub earlier in May. GitHub is a third-party code repository platform which manages software code before it goes live, but no client information is stored on the platform.

At the time, Iress said there was no evidence that client data and Iress’ production or client software had been compromised as a result of the issue. However, a later investigation of the cyber breach found it affected its OneVue production environment which contains client data.

Iress then issued an update denying the validity of “certain statements” made by an alleged threat actor and completed its internal investigation in early July.

“The investigation has found no evidence of unauthorised access to Iress’ production environment, software or client data other than a limited portion of Iress’ OneVue production environment.”
 

Read more about:
iress
OneVue
praemium
fintech

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

22 July 2024
‘No excuse’ for higher adviser exits: Wealth Data

Wealth Data founder Colin Williams believes legislative changes mean there is ‘no excuse’ for further financial adviser declines as the number of new entrants struggle to make up the shortfall.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 July 2024
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 July 2024
What do advisers look for in a platform provider?

BT’s latest research has identified the top 10 most important attributes for financial advisers when selecting a platform provider.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 July 2024
Insignia ups legacy advice remediation in Q4 update

Insignia has announced it has completed the separation of Rhombus Advisory but flagged it needs to increase its remediation provision by an estimated $135 million relating to legacy advice and product compliance issues.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Alex

Planners will be in short supply, with only 376 in FY23–24. In my experience, of this number, only around 20% to 30% wi...

‘No excuse’ for higher adviser exits: Wealth Data
9 hours ago
Peter James

As usual there is no delineation in the article between risk specialist advisers and investment specialist advisers. Thi...

‘No excuse’ for higher adviser exits: Wealth Data
10 hours 29 minutes ago
Mark Harris

Is he serious, improvements from legislation change, all I see is more ASIC compliance and higher costs, this government...

‘No excuse’ for higher adviser exits: Wealth Data
11 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

1 week 5 days ago
Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance

The $280 billion Australian Retirement Trust is the first superannuation fund off the block to report its performance for the 2023-24 financial year....

3 weeks 1 day ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

5 days 5 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA
 