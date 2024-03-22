POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Iress and Striver partner to support advice talent pipeline

Iress and Striver partner to support advice talent pipeline

22 March 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Iress has announced a partnership with financial services career provider Striver to encourage new graduates and career changers into the financial advice industry.

The new partnership seeks to attract and materially grow aspiring talents looking to join the advice profession, amid rising demand for advisers’ services.

To achieve this, Iress features as a partner and presenter in Striver’s Brimstone 2024 event series, which commenced in Melbourne on 19 March and will also visit Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Related News:

The event enables students and graduates to explore career opportunities in financial advice and wealth management, where Iress meets with potential candidates to discuss their career options in the industry.

View all

The technology provider will also provide a series of Xplan training modules for Striver’s mentor education unit. The training will allow students, graduates and job seekers to experiment using industry products and platforms, as well as learn how these technologies are used by advisers to support clients and expand their business.

Alisdair Barr, founder and chief executive at Striver, said that clear career pathways are imperative to making financial advice more accessible to the wider Australian population.

“To attract more talent into the industry, we need to shine a spotlight on the great careers and provide more education and resources to help candidates take their first steps. Iress shares our vision to create fulfilling careers for future talent and this partnership will help build our industry’s continued excellence,” he remarked.

Kelli Willmer, Iress’ executive general manager of wealth APAC, identified that with over 1 million Australians unable to receive the advice they need, building a strong talent pipeline remains crucial.

She commented: “A career in financial advice is an ideal fit for the desires of many smart, driven students out there today fulfilling, rewarding and intellectually stimulating. As the industry’s mainstay software provider, we are committed to helping generate that demand and showing what that career can look like.”

Last year, Barr shared with Money Management why the advice profession should be embracing career changers and mature students to meet the advice gap.

“If you ask any adviser how they got into it, they say they ‘fell into it’, and the problem is by not being open to that, then we miss out on that talent. We should lean into it and embrace these people who have come from other fields,” he said at the time.

“We should have open arms towards career changers or parents who are returning to work. We need to embrace them so they can be part of the industry. How can we reduce the barriers and support them, and also support the industry to help them at their firms?”
 

Read more about:
iress
education
striver
graduate program

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats
 

Recommended for you

21 March 2024
The licensee leading YTD organic adviser growth

With an increase of 25 advisers since the start of the year, Wealth Data has identified the licensee seeing the largest organic adviser growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
How can advisers avoid a PI claim?

A complex series of factors can cause financial advisers to get caught up in professional indemnity insurance claims – Numerisk’s Richard Silberman shares how to avoid such events.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
Financial services class actions rise 69%

Financial services class actions are firmly back on the agenda after a ‘brief reprieve’ in recent years, reporting a 69 per cent rise in 2023, with crypto and ESG matters expected to fuel future actions.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
Perth wealth manager expands to regional WA with accountancy partnership

A Perth private wealth firm has expanded to take advantage of the demand for advice in regional Western Australia, driven by rising land values and intergenerational wealth transfer.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
 

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Justice crew

No surprises here!...

More delays pile up for AMP BOLR settlement
23 hours 14 minutes ago
JOHN GILLIES

I keep reading with dispair about the twist and turns happening in the industry Previous and current governments are li...

‘There won’t be an advice sector left’: FAAA
1 day 22 hours ago
Golden Oldie

Thankfully, we're not contributing towards their Dixon incompetence, because they're funding that (from all taxpayers), ...

CSLR updates on levy payable by financial advisers
2 days ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

8 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

8 months ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

8 months 2 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.73 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
61.16 3 y p.a(%)
3
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
39.32 3 y p.a(%)
4
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
38.96 3 y p.a(%)
5
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
31.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA