FSC offers service to help insurance policy details lost in bushfires

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has launched a new service for Australians to use if their life insurance policy details have been lost or destroyed because of the bushfires.

Sally Leone, FSC chief executive, said the life insurance industry had worked together to ensure every affected Australian can check their records and find their life insurance policy details.

“There are a few scenarios where we can help, for example, if you need to make a claim for a relative in the case of a fatality; if you have been injured and can’t work; or if you have simply lost your policy documents and details,” Ms Loane said.

“It is important to note if you hold life insurance through your superannuation, you should contact your super fund directly. Life insurers don’t hold the details of individuals covered by group policies.”

The FSC had asked anyone affected to contact them at [email protected]au, filling out the required details below and including the consent statement.

Name of the person enquiring about the policy (your full name):

Your contact phone number:

Your email address:

Full name/s of the person/s insured under the policy:

The date/s of birth of the person/s insured:

The last known address/es:

Your relationship to the insured person/s:

“I consent to the Financial Services Council forwarding the above information to their life insurance members to help find any life insurance policies insuring the people named above.

“I understand that the life insurer may have to confirm that I am entitled to the information sought, including whether I am the person insured, a beneficiary, executor, trustee or guardian of the insured person.”