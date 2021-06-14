FPA chosen for $1.5m scholarship program

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is to run a $1.5 million scholarship programme to encourage and assist women to enter financial services.

The program would encourage women, especially from disadvantages backgrounds, to enter, re-enter and achieve leadership roles in financial services.

It would provide 38 scholarships, valued at $50,000 each, to pursue careers in financial planning, accounting, finance and economics or renew/update their skills in those areas, as part of the Government’s Women’s Leadership and Development Program.

Chief executive, Dante De Gori, said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to roll out gender-friendly policies and programs, particularly programs that invest in women’s economic empowerment.

“The FPA will be using this opportunity to further support, retain and attract women to financial planning as well as the broader economic and financial services industry.

“Increasing the number of women in financial planning will not only grow the profession but also fill the unmet advice need in Australia which will help more consumers,” De Gori said.

Marise Payne, Minister for Women, said: “We want to see increased representation of women in the economics and financial services industry and create a talent pool and pipeline for diversity in business leadership participation and further close the gender pay gap”.

Applications would open in the second half of 2021.