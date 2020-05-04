FASEA still on notice to explain code of ethics consultation

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) is again on notice to explain to Senate Estimates how it went about the consultation process around the development of the financial adviser code of ethics.
Cross-bench South Australian Senator, Rex Patrick placed key questions to FASEA on the Senate notice paper which, as yet, remain unanswered by the authority.
Patrick has asked FASEA which stakeholders were engaged in the consultation period around the development of the code of ethics, whether the consultation was conducted by “survey, by some sort of town hall meeting-and, indeed, from which entities you received submissions” and the timelines.
“Could you maybe lay out the actual internal process that FASEA went through in terms of who was involved in that final determination and how they took input from consultation and acted on it,” the Senator asked.
The questions on notice to FASEA are among a raft of questions asked during the March Senate Estimates hearings, none of which have yet been answered by any of the Government departments and agencies involved.
Comments
Looks like FASEA might be trying to hide something here?
Where is Hedware?
Yes?
Have no disagreements with Senator Patrick's questions.
Seems you do.
I suspect Hedware, and all the other union PR flunkies, are too busy writing comments on websites and social media with much broader readership than this one. The unions' shameful attempts to stymie withdrawals from their super funds and redraw from their loans, has rightly created a public backlash. It's all hands to the pump for the union PR machine at the moment to shore up their image amongst the mainstream. Finance industry trolling can wait until another day.
And what has this to do with the post? Concentrate please.
The answer is obvious. They used a white board to do the planning, and consultation. The people in the room were staff and other employees of government bodies, and afterward they wiped the board to ensure that the attendees did not feel constrained by formal meeting and minutes.
They don't want to answer the question because they don't want the truth exposed. The code is unworkable nonsense and the so-called consultation was a sham. The majority of the FASEA board have zero interest in our profession. They are there to improve their CV, and they want to look tough. They don't give a stuff about the livelihoods and careers they are destroying, or the elimination of affordable financial advice.
Imagine if we took that long to respond to questions from one of our regulators...we'd be subjected to a public stoning
Yet Jane Hume re-appointed Brimble and Longstaff for another 3 years!!! If the minister thinks the board has done a good job, she is completely out of touch. What a farce
I wonder if their answers would breach their own code of ethics that is set for Financial Advisers?
Well, we already know there was no consultation with Advisers/Industry as a whole, but more so with theorists like academics, and consumer groups (choice), whom operate on their own ideology with zero practicality for Advisers.
