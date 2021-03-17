FASEA exam sees lowest pass rate

Only 67% of advisers have passed the January Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam.
The overall average pass rate for the exam was 78%, and 89% of advisers who sat the exam had now passed.
For first time sitters, 73% passed, while 46% of advisers re-sitting the exam passed on their second attempt.
Overall, 83.6% of first-time sitters had passed the exams while 55% of re-sitters had passed.
Over 12,000 had passed the exam which represented 57% of advisers on The Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register (FAR).
Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive said over 13,440 advisers have sat the exam with nine-in-10 demonstrating they had the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.
“In recognition of their achievement, passing candidates who give consent, will have their names added to the successful candidates list on the FASEA website,” Glenfield said.
Candidates who were unsuccessful in this exam would receive additional individual feedback to highlight the curriculum areas that they have underperformed.
They would also receive an invitation to a FASEA led webinar to help them understand their results and provide guidance on how to prepare for their next sitting.
Comments
Anyone else seeing a trend here? Those failing it the first time are increasing failing it a second time. Given the fee of $594 that has to be paid each time IN FULL, I doubt the advisers are not preparing for the exam. Given many questions are obtuse in nature and FASEA's continuing refusal to provide personalised feedback or the actual results in any form, this trend is only going to get worse as we get closer to the end of 2021. Time will tell.
I thought FASEA was dismantled. I wonder who is now managing the exam process.
I was fortunate to pass the January exam but I'm not surprised the pass rate was low. As MANY others have said about previous exams the wording of a number questions was vague and the stiumulus was sometimes insufficient to answer a question with certainty. While in the pre-exam webinar fasea spriuked their robust processes, they never answered why, if the have such great processes, there was a re-sit exam in December...hmmm. A few questions also had no relevance at all to anyone working in Financial Planning, including stock broking or risk. I was nervous as anything checking my result this morning and my heart was pounding as I was dreading the result. I sincerely hope that those that didn't pass (and those yet to sit) are able to get themselves through it before the end of the year.
Maybe it has something to do with the following. FASEA PRACTICE EXAM - provided for those sitting in January, based on 70 questions or points - 58 pts re: Multiple Choice & 12 Points for short Answer response. My Integrity - FASEA supported training provider also provided a similar practice exam based on approx. 70 questions worth a total of 70 points - 58 Multiple Choice and 12 written responses worth 1 point each. Actual exam on the day comprised of 78 Questions broken up as follows - 72 Multiple Choice an 6 written response questions - 2 sections to each question requiring 2 written responses worth 2 points each - in total FASEA January exam required 72 Multiple Choice and 24 written response questions to be completed for a total of 96 points. For those advisers that had not studied for a long term were unfamiliar with a 3 hour exam condition, however still prepared themselves for the exam based on the course material provided by FASEA probably found it a bit harsh having to complete an additional 24 questions in the time that was provided. An interesting point is now FASEA appear to have released a new practice exam, which is now based on the higher volume of questions to be completed in the 3 hour exam. As an analogy - imagine being a bit unfit or out of practice, training hard to run a 300 meter race with limited time to prepare. Then on the day find out your running 400 meters. Well done FASEA, truly professional.
it's because stockbrokers and accountants are now finally sitting the exam. reports are that some large broking groups have a 60 to 100% fail.
I think similar would be true for a lot of accountants but they would be ashamed to admit it in public. over 18,000 existing accountants (i.e. CA and CPAs) are grandfathered and do not even have a first degree. it follows then that it is fitting those who have no understanding of financial planning should fail, in what is a very very basic exam.
yes, yes, I passed without any study at all and finished in less than 2 hours. if you cannot pass this exam, you should be nowhere near to giving any advice to anyone. the only person you should be giving advice to is yourself, and that advice should be, "I better go to a licensed financial planner with the appropriate qualifications, and get me some, financial advice"
feel free to reach out to one of us, some of us do pro bono work and might have a spot for you in 6 to 12 months.
