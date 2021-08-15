Economics will solve adviser supply issue

Economics will eventually solve the adviser supply issue, but the issue will not solve itself quickly, according to Centrepoint Alliance.
Centrepoint Alliance advice group executive, Paul Cullen, said the adviser supply issue would take time until financial advice became a profession as that would attract people who want to make a career out of it.
“The economics will be there so ultimately the market will respond to that. There will be more people that at advice as being a profession and see it as a career that to aspire to,” he said.
“But in the short run, it is difficult because there aren’t that many graduates coming out who think that financial advice is the career for them.”
Cullen said there were still advisers “spilling” out of superannuation funds, and banks who were looking for roles and that his firm tried to place those people in their practices.
“That's still a source but once that dries up it will be incumbent on everybody that's left to try and attract, and promote advice as a career,” he said.
“Because in the absence of that is just not going to be that many entering. The UK went through that cycle and that cycle is playing out here now.
“But economics has got a great way of solving things – a free market where people can make a good living, and make a big difference to clients. It's a profession and eventually the economics will solve the supplies issue.”
Cullen noted that there would be lag as even if people today were interested in getting into the industry they would need to complete a relevant degree, sit the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam, and then go through the professional year.
“You've got to get the EQ stuff right, as well as the IQ stuff. And that's just working in a practice and being coached and mentored by a good adviser to be able to deal with clients and do all sorts of work that goes around an office. And so, there's a lag,” he said.
Obviously doesn't speak to many advisers in his network. We are just trying to survive and anyone interested in becoming an adviser will be politely told to stay away. Would be good if these executives could put their efforts into working with the associations to lobby for urgent changes rather than talking crap.
I believe economics is already influencing the supply issue. As a high school grad you are staring 5+ years of study straight in the eye to become a financial planner: 4 year degree, 1 - 1.5 year professional year (and you need to find someone who'll take you on) plus FASEA and Bridging. And that's assuming you have the high score to get into the studies. This sort of time commitment opens up pretty much every professional career opportunity out there. This isn't about economics, this is about a young person choosing a major time and financial commitment for their future. There's lots of other options.
spot on. and why would you choose financial planning which to be polite is a total and utter mess when you could instead go into law, medicine, engineering, and accounting where you are respected, and the regulator is not trying to destroy you daily
for anyone thinking about entering just stay away, everyone is leaving
Spot on. If you haven't got a business run by a relative or close friend waiting for you to take over, run away.
When I attained my CFP, my father (CFO/CA) said "congratulations, you're now a failed accountant". That was 16 years ago, and still today the same attitude prevails accountants and their thoughts about financial planners. So sad!
Anyway's [email protected]#k the haters! My clients love me, they pay me well, I'm my own boss and my buisness val is 3 times more than any accountants business.
does your father know, the little 'ca' only require a 50% to pass but a CFP requires a 70% to pass. make sure you let him know, otherwise give us his details I'll let him know, have a few more qualifications than him.
tell your old man know it's the other way around now. only the ones who are failed financial planners become accountants. easy to become a CA not difficult. if it weren't so there wouldn't be 200,000 accountants in Australia and only 19,000 registered financial planners.
Agree with both points - i think all are a little tired of the sermons from the mount who typically haven't actually had their nuts on the line given everything that has happened. IT would be better if they lobbied harder using all their wonderful opinions with govt and regulators...and yes FP as a career will possibly have the same glossy veneer as real estate does...plenty may have a go but then find out the hard way just what a slog it is and give up for something easier and less likely to land you in jail for a simple mistake.
The "free markets" is set by regulations, which dictates what market structures can/cannot exist. The comment that "economics" will solve the issue is distorted from reality, when we know that advisers are being hampered by regulation. In reality, the "demand and supply" curves are not smooth like it looks in textbooks - no wonder economists keeps getting their forecasts wrong, begs to believe why people keep paying them.
Yep! And there will be a post-graduate course for used car salesmen as well!
Then they will be recognised as a profession! Everyone can become part of a profession!
Oh - an influencer, giving advice without qualifications? No problem!
Why go through years of low pay and no pay to become a recognised and certified professional?
Just look at all the advice providers in Dave Ramsey and Barefoot and Families On A Budget!
Taxi drivers, butchers and bakers! A what? Professional year? How many years of education?
Pay for what? FASEA, ASIC, politicians, dealer groups, rely on FFS! Really? I'd rather sell used cars!
actually, these days selling used cars is quite a good profession. cars are mostly very well made and so I think used cars salesman have moved up a lot higher in the rankings than financial planners. I think you can make a good living selling used cars.
there you go another thing young graduates can aspire to than be a financial planner. try asic also there are jobs there you don't have to know anything just waste time and reources on other people's dime of course.
The real irony in these comments is that we can never become a profession so long as groups like his employer remain.
Having a body between the professional and the regulator/standard setter makes no sense - which would be why literally no other profession uses our ridiculous system.
Well, actually, it does make sense to one group of people - the many, many managers and executives staffing this bloated irrelevant middle tier of regulation.
A group with, I would wager, a far higher average income than the average financial adviser.
But yeah, cool comments about economics.
that's exactly right. it is these dealer groups who are holding back the true profession of financial planning. but they won't let us go.
Why would one study for 5+ years to go into an industry that is constantly harangued by the government, an industry where their clients have to take near zero responsibility for their actions, and they - as an adviser - are left on the hook for administrative transgressions which could cost them their entire livelihood? For that amount of study, one could move into a profession with much less personal risk and a higher pay. It's clear why there are so few graduates choosing financial planning as a profession. It makes no sense to do so!
Whilst people are able to put articles such as "client loses money to dodgy adviser" as reported online this weekend, without any pushback from the associations or anyone how are we to gain the publics trust? This is a perfect example of two people apparently professionals kicking us in the guts to get business. The article is a write in question, a person apparently saw a planner 10 years ago who promised to double their money, but this apparently person lost money. This gets reported as fact and leads into comments such as dodgy untrustworthy planners etc. No checking to see if this actually happened or if it was a story dreamt up to get your name in the paper. No we just let it go without so much as a whimper, we need to be out there questioning this stuff. Its very upsetting to see these stories in the media after all the work we are doing, other professions still want to stab us in the back to get business as they know we don't bite back, its time to start holding these people to account. If we put stories in the news about lawyers misspending trust funds and said invest with us instead you don't think the law society would be up us like a rocket? As an aside, when was the last time a dealership rebutted any sort of negative press about us in the mainstream media? Don't others also find this strange that those we are licenced by are so silent in the mainstream media where our detractors do their best work? You wonder why we cant attract new people, people want respect in their roles, they want to be proud to say yes I am an adviser, not to be paid out day after day after day for the sins of the instos with no public rebuttals at all. If we came out swinging once in a while the respect would be earned, the public likes a fighter, they respect that.
the advice profession and the associations could learn a lot from china's wolf warrior diplomats eye for an eye is what is needed.
that is why so many thousands of advisers who did great work are leaving because it's a mental drain every day to see people bagging you everywhere. day after day after day.
just wait until the end of the year, many more thousands will leave. too hard to get up each day and try and do the right thing when you are constantly getting kicked in the head.
i give up.
they are killing us man.
don't worry wildcat is hiring. contact wildcat. he comes on this forum.
An eye for an eye is exactly what will happen at the next election. Hume, Frydenberg and Morrison are too dumb to realise financial planners have been their biggest supporters over many years. Not just with their own votes, but their employees and families, plus we are big influencers. Labor are waking up to this now and it is a great opportunity for them. Heck, they could even keep our votes if they play their cards right. They won't have to do much to win us over considering the level of anger in the adviser community.
Totally. No one in my extended family will be voting for the current Liberal Party frauds.
They solely support Big Business.
It is concerning that Centrepoint is so oblivious to what is happening.
" a free market where people can make a good living, and make a big difference to clients" is a great concept, but this is not happening. It is not a free market; we have a government deliberately imposing punishing taxation rates (fees) on independently aligned advisers with the objective of getting all advice back with the Big Banks and Big super funds. That is their objective. It is why intra-fund advice avoids the #ASICtax and probably the compensation of last resort tax, and will expand in the scope of advice allowed to be provided.
Economics is code for Tik Tok, Insta, the Barefoot investor et al, and Hesta Call Centre.
tik tok, tik tok, tik tok, KABOOM! then blame a financial planner.
https://www.afr.com/policy/tax-and-super/tax-advisor-faces-13-million-fi...
sure, check this out, crim is a tax accountant, but they call him a financial advisor anyway. how do we stamp this out, man? it's killing us.
can everyone please click on the article and email the writer of the article and let him know that only licensed, qualified advisers on the FAR can be called financial advisors.
we need to educate all these idiot journalists.
thanks, everybody.
In my next life I am coming back as a lawyer. Based on my previous knowledge and the help of the regulators I will trip up advisers on a technicality and make a fortune. Not a moral issue just need them to make one small mistake.
I'll come back as a public servant. Get paid no matter what, give yourself a payrise in the middle of a pandemic, create ways to lobby for more government funding (to get more guaranteed payrises), produce half-arsed biased reports, and then if there we get into any strife we just blame the private sector.
