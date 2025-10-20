Drummond boosts adviser distribution capabilities

Investment manager Drummond Capital Partners has announced a series of appointments to expand its distribution reach with advisers nationwide.

Catherine Cooke joins as regional manager for NSW, Luke Grundy joins as regional manager for Western Australia, and Ben Dallimore joins the firm’s client services team as an associate.

Cooke previously worked at North as a new business sales manager and also spent time at Count and AMP Financial Planning in business development roles, working closely with advice practices.

Meanwhile, Grundy was most recently at Colonial First State (CFS) as a business development manager for almost five years. He has a financial planning background, having run his own advice firm, and is currently Western Australia state chair for the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Finally, Dallimore worked as a client services officer at EK Financial Group, having recently completed a commerce degree at the University of Melbourne.

“These appointments come during a period of sustained momentum for Drummond, driven by ongoing demand for our high-conviction Strategic Series portfolios, as well as strong uptake of newer initiatives including tailored portfolios, private market SMA, and our retirement innovation. Together, these capabilities give advice firms greater choice, scalability and confidence at a time when client needs are becoming more complex,” Drummond said.

Commenting on the new additions, Caitriona Wortley, Drummond’s head of strategic growth, said: “Catherine, Luke and Ben bring fantastic depth of experience and passion for supporting advice businesses, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team.

“Our strategy has always been to work with high-quality firms and deliver exceptional support. Strengthening our regional coverage and client service capability ensures we can continue to enhance that experience as our business grows.”

Drummond has been particularly active in recent months with hiring activity, appointing Genevieve Frost from Netwealth as head of practice growth and Mark Fenech from Morningstar as senior investment consultant.

A refreshed brand strategy announced at the end of July to target financial advisers includes an expanded investment capability, the addition of tailored portfolio solutions, dedicated strategic support services, and a dedicated practice growth division to offer structured, strategic support for advisers facing business challenges.

