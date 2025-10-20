 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Drummond boosts adviser distribution capabilities
 

Drummond boosts adviser distribution capabilities

asset-consultants/hires/distribution/

20 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Investment manager Drummond Capital Partners has announced a series of appointments to expand its distribution reach with advisers nationwide.

Catherine Cooke joins as regional manager for NSW, Luke Grundy joins as regional manager for Western Australia, and Ben Dallimore joins the firm’s client services team as an associate.

Cooke previously worked at North as a new business sales manager and also spent time at Count and AMP Financial Planning in business development roles, working closely with advice practices.

Related News:

Meanwhile, Grundy was most recently at Colonial First State (CFS) as a business development manager for almost five years. He has a financial planning background, having run his own advice firm, and is currently Western Australia state chair for the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Finally, Dallimore worked as a client services officer at EK Financial Group, having recently completed a commerce degree at the University of Melbourne.

View all

“These appointments come during a period of sustained momentum for Drummond, driven by ongoing demand for our high-conviction Strategic Series portfolios, as well as strong uptake of newer initiatives including tailored portfolios, private market SMA, and our retirement innovation. Together, these capabilities give advice firms greater choice, scalability and confidence at a time when client needs are becoming more complex,” Drummond said.

Commenting on the new additions, Caitriona Wortley, Drummond’s head of strategic growth, said: “Catherine, Luke and Ben bring fantastic depth of experience and passion for supporting advice businesses, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team.

“Our strategy has always been to work with high-quality firms and deliver exceptional support. Strengthening our regional coverage and client service capability ensures we can continue to enhance that experience as our business grows.”

Drummond has been particularly active in recent months with hiring activity, appointing Genevieve Frost from Netwealth as head of practice growth and Mark Fenech from Morningstar as senior investment consultant.

A refreshed brand strategy announced at the end of July to target financial advisers includes an expanded investment capability, the addition of tailored portfolio solutions, dedicated strategic support services, and a dedicated practice growth division to offer structured, strategic support for advisers facing business challenges. 
 

Read more about:
asset consultants
hires
distribution

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Lessons from the US: The unforeseen consequence of PE growth

With the Australian advice market being a target for US private equity firms, a US advice commentator has shared lessons from his overseas experience, and why PE may be less attractive than initially expected.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
CPD non-compliance in the spotlight with fifth FSCP outcome

Financial advisers are reminded to ensure their CPD is up to date with the Financial Services and Credit Panel making its second determination in a week after an adviser failed to meet the requirements.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AWAG strikes strategic JV deal to expand market reach

AWAG has entered a strategic joint venture relationship with Singapore-based financial services firm PhillipCapital, expanding its product and services distribution reach.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Adviser faces FSCP reprimand over CPD non-compliance

An adviser has received a written reprimand from the Financial Services and Credit Panel after failing to meet his CPD requirements, the panel’s first action since June.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 1 week ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

1 week 4 days ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

2 weeks 6 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo