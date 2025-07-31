Drummond shines light on advisers with refocused business

Investment manager Drummond Capital Partners has announced a raft of measures to help advisers scale their businesses, reflecting growing client demand.

This includes an expanded investment capability, the addition of tailored portfolio solutions, dedicated strategic support services, and the appointment of multiple senior hires.

To support financial advisers, a dedicated practice growth division will offer structured, strategic support for advisers facing business challenges.

This includes:

High-net-worth (HNW) and intergenerational advice

Succession planning and M&A

Pricing, profitability, and operational efficiency

Retirement advice and income solutions

Technology and innovation

Growing their client value proposition and serving more clients

The retirement advice proportion will also be enhanced by a new retirement tool to support better decision-making and client outcomes, built in collaboration with advisers. This is designed to enhance the advice process, elevate client conversations, and increase retiree confidence.

This division will be led by Genevieve Frost who joined Drummond as the head of practice growth from platform Netwealth where she had spent three years as a senior distribution manager.

“I’ve joined Drummond because my greatest passion is helping advice practices grow – and I saw in Drummond a genuine commitment to doing that in a meaningful way. There’s incredible power in bringing together some of the top firms in the country to tackle shared challenges, and I’m excited to work both one-on-one and at scale to help our partners thrive,” Frost said.

For the tailored portfolio solution division, Mark Fenech has joined as a senior investment consultant to launch this, having previously worked at Morningstar as a director of advice solutions, and with the distribution team at fund manager Lakehouse Capital.

As well as a tailored portfolio suite, it will soon be a passive model portfolio suite for practices serving mass-market clients which will comprise low-cost ETFs with a total cost to client of 38 bps for the growth option.

In addition to Frost and Fenech, it has appointed a new investment analyst to relaunch its manager research offering to be more scalable and adviser-friendly, led by head of research Adele O’Shannassy and portfolio manager Matt O’Neill.

Tom Schubert, co-founder and chief executive of Drummond, said: “We’re proud to be doubling down on the strengths that have made Drummond successful to date: thoughtful innovation, trusted partnerships, and high-integrity execution. This next phase of growth is about helping advisers scale, serve more clients, and stay at the forefront of an evolving industry.

“The opportunity for our clients and our business has never been greater and so we’re continuing to invest to ensure we keep delivering the trust, performance, and partnership we’re known for.”