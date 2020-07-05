Cormann a loss to financial services

The announcement that the Minister for Finance, Senator Mathias Cormann will be exiting politics before the end of the year means the Government will be losing the services of a minister with a deep knowledge of the financial services industry.
Cormann covered the financial services portfolio in opposition and again in Government during the Prime Ministership of Tony Abbott when he carried the job alongside his finance portfolio responsibilities during the illness of Senator Arthur Sinodinos.
What is more Cormann was one of leading voices in seeking key amendments to the Labor Government’s Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) changes during the Abbott Government albeit that, ultimately, the Government could not muster the numbers to sustain regulatory and other changes in the Senate.
Cormann is scheduled to exit the Senate in around October.
Comments
An Opportunity for one of the associations (FPA / AFA) to bring him in as CEO and actually make a difference. he has the contacts and knows how to drive change within government. We are not getting much bang for buck with the current
Agree totally Mike - he is one of the few who did have an understanding rather than just a token reading of issues. He has still been a worker in the background for sensible change - he will be missed
