Cormann a loss to financial services

By Mike Taylor

6 July 2020

Money Management Original

The announcement that the Minister for Finance, Senator Mathias Cormann will be exiting politics before the end of the year means the Government will be losing the services of a minister with a deep knowledge of the financial services industry.

Cormann covered the financial services portfolio in opposition and again in Government during the Prime Ministership of Tony Abbott when he carried the job alongside his finance portfolio responsibilities during the illness of Senator Arthur Sinodinos.

What is more Cormann was one of leading voices in seeking key amendments to the Labor Government’s Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) changes during the Abbott Government albeit that, ultimately, the Government could not muster the numbers to sustain regulatory and other changes in the Senate.

Cormann is scheduled to exit the Senate in around October.




Read more about:
cormann
government
treasury
Mathias Cormann

Recommended for you

JobKeeper guidance helps set practical ground rules

Read more

Madison Financial sale complete

Read more

AFA calls for ALP to support FASEA extension

Read more

Explain your value – Law firm attacks risk advisers

Read more

Author

Comments

Comments

Submitted by Am Opportunity on Mon, 2020-07-06 09:14

An Opportunity for one of the associations (FPA / AFA) to bring him in as CEO and actually make a difference. he has the contacts and knows how to drive change within government. We are not getting much bang for buck with the current

Submitted by Peter Nicholson on Mon, 2020-07-06 09:24

Agree totally Mike - he is one of the few who did have an understanding rather than just a token reading of issues. He has still been a worker in the background for sensible change - he will be missed

Add new comment