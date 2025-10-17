 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Competition heats up for possible Iress acquisition
 

Competition heats up for possible Iress acquisition

iress/M&A/Marcus-Price/andrew-russell/

17 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

A possible acquisition of data provider Iress is becoming a greater likelihood after the firm announced it is engaging with multiple interested parties.

It was announced on 8 August that it was in the early stages of discussions with US alternative asset manager Blackstone and software private equity firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible acquisition. 

It had previously received an offer of $10.50 cash per share from Blackstone, but this was subsequently withdrawn.

Related News:

Some 10 days later, Iress said it was still in “early stages of all discussions and interest” to explore whether a change of control proposal for the company was viable to be recommended to the board, although no parties were named.

But in a subsequent update on 17 October, it said in an ASX statement that it was “engaging with new third parties” in addition to the parties that had already expressed interest. 

View all

As well as the discussions, it had now made a virtual data room available to the interested parties.

“To facilitate this engagement, Iress has, since the time of its previous update, made a virtual data available to a number of additional parties under appropriate confidentiality agreements. The basis for engagement is that bidders are restricted from contacting former management (without Iress consent),” it said. 

The final sentence is understood to relate to the exit of former CEO Marcus Price, who announced in August 2025 that he intended to step down in September.

Price had been CEO at the firm since 2022 and led its recent transformation strategy, which included the divestment of several of the firm’s business arms. This included the sale of its managed fund administration business to SS&C Technologies, its platform business to Praemium, and superannuation business to Apex Group.

Since the announcement, Iress has appointed former Bravura Solutions CEO Andrew Russell to take over Price’s leadership role, and he will join the firm in November 2025. With the transformation complete, it is understood the next phase of the company’s growth will be intensely product and client-focused.

“As we enter the next phase of our growth strategy, Iress is well-placed to capitalise on global growth opportunities, leveraging our core capabilities while selectively investing in new trading and wealth technologies. 

"We see significant opportunities in emerging cloud and AI technologies to enhance trading experiences and expand Iress’ wealth tech suite to meet the needs of the millions of people around the world who don’t have access to the financial advice they need," the firm said in August.

With this AI focus in mind, Iress appointed Daniel Ashley in August to the newly created role of chief AI officer to spearhead the fintech firm’s strategic focus on AI. Ashley was most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he spent more than three years as an AI/machine learning and data specialist for enterprise accounts.

 

Read more about:
iress
M&A
Marcus Price
andrew russell

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Adviser faces FSCP reprimand over CPD non-compliance

An adviser has received a written reprimand from the Financial Services and Credit Panel after failing to meet his CPD requirements, the panel’s first action since June.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Balancing efficiency and control key for advisers using model portfolios

While efficiency remains a top priority for Australian advisers, State Street has revealed the profession is now juggling this desire with the need to maintain personalisation of its service offering.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AMP sees platform cash flow pass $1bn

AMP has reported a 61 per cent rise in inflows to its platform, with net cash flow passing $1 billion for the quarter, but superannuation fell back into outflows.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Large licensees capitalise on the consolidation trend for adviser growth

Those large AFSLs are among the groups experiencing the most adviser growth, indicating they are ready to expand following a period of transition and stabilisation after the Hayne royal commission.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 1 week ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

1 week 3 days ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

2 weeks 5 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo