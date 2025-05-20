 
Bell AM makes retail distribution hire to boost adviser presence

20 May 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Bell Asset Management has appointed Andrew Stewart as its new head of retail sales. 

Effective from 19 May, Stewart will report to managing director for distribution and strategy, Robert Sullivan and work to strengthen the firm’s adviser service model and enhance its distribution reach.

He joins Bell from Allianz Retire+ where he was head of distribution for wealth management for 2.5 years. Prior to his, he has also worked at AUSIEX, Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State including 11 years as head of distribution for CommSec’s adviser services.

Bell said it is “laser focused” on expanding its presence with financial advisers as well as driving growth across its global equities platform particularly in small and mid-caps.

Michael Lovett, chief executive of Bell Asset Management, said: “Andrew is a highly respected figure in the industry, with a long track record of building strong adviser relationships. His appointment is a strategic move that supports our goal of delivering a best-in-class adviser experience, and reflects our long-term commitment to the adviser market.”

As well as the appointment of Stewart, the firm appointed Andrew Gowen as portfolio manager and director of research in March, joining from Lombard Odier in the UK, following a global recruitment process.

Lucinda Hill also joined in January as executive general manager for product and operations, moving from Paradice Investment Management where she was responsible for its US business.

It also internally promoted senior global equities analyst Matt Saddington and senior investment strategist Andrew Sleeman to portfolio managers. The team will transition to a model where each strategy is managed by existing portfolio managers Ned Bell and Joel Connell, alongside a dedicated third co-portfolio manager.
 

Read more about:
Bell Asset Management
appointments
financial advice
distribution

AUTHOR

