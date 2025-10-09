 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. ASIC bans second adviser over failing to report fee for no service
 

ASIC bans second adviser over failing to report fee for no service

fees-for-no-service/ASIC/enforcement/financial-advice/

9 October 2025
 | By Staff |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

ASIC has banned the former CEO of Lighthouse Partners from providing financial services for 10 years after failing to report fees for no service conduct, the second individual banning from this firm. 

Timothy Archibald of Redcliffe, Queensland, worked at Lighthouse Partners as CEO, director, shareholder, and financial adviser, and during his tenure, Lighthouse Partners engaged in fees-for-no-service (FFNS) conduct in relation to 14 clients between January 2022 and October 2023. 

Archibald became aware of the FFNS conduct and failed to report it immediately to the licensee, Crown Wealth Group (although he ultimately did so). He also failed to immediately and adequately investigate the FFNS conduct and to implement adequate systems to prevent it from reoccurring.

Related News:

ASIC also found that it had reason to believe that Archibald is not a fit and proper person to participate in the financial services industry, including because, as one of Lighthouse Partners’ shareholders, he enriched himself at the expense of affected clients by failing to refund an estimated $81,652 in fees plus interest. 

Archibald ignored warnings about the mere “offer” of a review to ongoing service clients being insufficient and issued fee disclosure statements to clients, which acknowledged FFNS conduct had occurred.

View all

In July, Kiriley Roper (also known as Kiriley Suckling) was banned from providing financial services for 10 years. Roper was a director, shareholder, and financial adviser of Lighthouse Partners.

Archibald has been banned for 10 years from: 

  • Providing any financial services.
  • Performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business (including as an officer, manager, employee or contractor).
  • Controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

The banning order took effect from 30 June 2025 and is recorded on the banning and disqualified register.

On 2 July 2025, Archibald applied to the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) for a review of ASIC’s decision and for orders staying the implementation of the banning order and prohibiting ASIC from publicising the banning decision. However, he later withdrew his application for those orders on 1 October 2025.

Read more about:
fees for no service
ASIC
enforcement
financial advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
‘Unstable’ Q4 ahead as education deadline approaches

With the adviser education pathway deadline less than three months away, Padua Wealth Data is predicting a “very unstable last quarter” after three months of solid net growth and new entrants.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC investigations see 50% rise in FY25

The corporate regulator enacted a 50 per cent increase in the number of investigations and a 20 per cent increase in civil enforcement proceedings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Netwealth managed account net flows up 49% in Q3

Wealth management platform Netwealth has reported record quarterly net flows to managed accounts and is set to launch Netwealth Private for select advice groups this quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Fiducian puts cash to work with tuck-in acquisitions

Advice licensee Fiducian is in the process of acquiring around $94 million of assets via tuck-in acquisitions, having indicated it was holding $34 million in cash on its balance sheet earlier this year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 2 days ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

16 hours 35 minutes ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo