ASIC announces results of final 2024 adviser exam

ASIC has released the results for the November sitting of the financial adviser exam.

There were 289 people who sat the exam, with 207 sitting the exam for the first time.

Some 77 per cent (225 candidates) passed, a significant jump from the 62 per cent pass mark in the August sitting.

Notably, August had seen the lowest percentage of candidates who have passed since November 2022, when only 57 per cent passed.

In comparison, the March and June sittings in 2024 both saw 70 per cent of candidates pass the exam.

ASIC noted unsuccessful candidates in the November sitting will receive general feedback from the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) on the areas where they underperformed.

The next exam is slated for March 2025.

There have been 21,637 individual candidates who have sat the exam to date, with over 20,060 (92 per cent) passing the exam.