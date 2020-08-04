Almost 10% of all loans granted repayment deferrals

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Close to 10% of total outstanding loans, cumulatively worth $274 billion, have been granted temporary repayment deferrals by deposit-taking institutions (ADIs), according to data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Of that, housing loans which stood at $195 billion made up the majority of temporary relief to borrowers impacted by COVID-19, which allowed borrowers to defer their loan repayments for a period of time.

At the same time, small business loans which accounted for $55 billion of all outstanding loans, showed a higher incidence of repayment deferral with 17% of small business loans being a subject to repayment deferral, compared to only 11% of housing loans.

According to APRA, an overall composition of loan repayment deferrals remained relatively stable with the most noticeable change being increased loans exiting from repayment deferral, from $2 billion in May to $18 billion in June and the majority of these loans returned to a performing status.

However, the housing risk profile showed that housing loans granted repayment deferrals were more likely to be extended to owner-occupier borrowers, subject to principal and interest repayments, and had higher loan to value ratios than all housing loans.

Source: APRA