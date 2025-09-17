Women in Finance Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Several financial advisers have been shortlisted in the Women in Finance Awards 2025.

A total of 236 finalists have been selected out of 617 submissions for the ninth annual Women in Finance Awards.

For almost a decade, the Women in Finance Awards has recognised the outstanding contributions made by women in financial services, as well as the companies leading diversity and inclusion across the sector.

The prestigious awards – hosted by Momentum Media’s financial services brands – champion leading women across financial services, recognising the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs, CEOs, young leaders, and beyond.

This year’s winners will be crowned at a black-tie gala ceremony held on Friday, 14 November 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney. Click here to buy tickets.

Financial advisers set to shine

Several financial advisers have been shortlisted for their achievements this year, including 10 finalists named in the Financial Adviser of the Year category.

Those championed for their success include representatives from UniSuper Advice, BlueRock Wealth, Rekab Advice, Esencia Wealth, Hayes & Co Insurance, and more.

Women across the full spectrum of financial services were also recognised, including accounting professionals, SMSF advisers, small business advisers, innovators, commercial finance brokers, and marketing professionals.

Employers, training and development programs, wellness initiatives, and women's community programs were also celebrated in the group categories.

Click here to view the full list of finalists.

The judging process

The Women in Finance Awards, in conjunction with event stakeholders and a panel of leading female finance professionals, has developed a robust awards methodology to form the backbone for assessing, analysing, and benchmarking Australia’s leading finance professionals.

To shortlist finalists, all submissions underwent a thorough audit process, checking demographic and other information against category eligible criteria based on the information provided in the submission.

Those submissions deemed eligible against submission criteria were reviewed and assessed by a panel of Momentum Media events and editorial team members and executives, plus industry stakeholders where required, to determine the finalists for each category.

Finalist submissions will now be delivered to a panel of respected professionals and business leaders, who assess each submission against the criteria of each award category.

For more information about the awards, click here.