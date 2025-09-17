 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Women in Finance Awards 2025 finalists revealed
 

Women in Finance Awards 2025 finalists revealed

women-in-finance/financial-advice/gender-equality/gender-diversity/

17 September 2025
 | By Staff |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Several financial advisers have been shortlisted in the Women in Finance Awards 2025.

A total of 236 finalists have been selected out of 617 submissions for the ninth annual Women in Finance Awards.

For almost a decade, the Women in Finance Awards has recognised the outstanding contributions made by women in financial services, as well as the companies leading diversity and inclusion across the sector.

Related News:

The prestigious awards – hosted by Momentum Media’s financial services brands – champion leading women across financial services, recognising the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs, CEOs, young leaders, and beyond.

This year’s winners will be crowned at a black-tie gala ceremony held on Friday, 14 November 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney. Click here to buy tickets.

View all

Financial advisers set to shine

Several financial advisers have been shortlisted for their achievements this year, including 10 finalists named in the Financial Adviser of the Year category.

Those championed for their success include representatives from UniSuper Advice, BlueRock Wealth, Rekab Advice, Esencia Wealth, Hayes & Co Insurance, and more.

Women across the full spectrum of financial services were also recognised, including accounting professionals, SMSF advisers, small business advisers, innovators, commercial finance brokers, and marketing professionals.

Employers, training and development programs, wellness initiatives, and women's community programs were also celebrated in the group categories.

Click here to view the full list of finalists.

The judging process

The Women in Finance Awards, in conjunction with event stakeholders and a panel of leading female finance professionals, has developed a robust awards methodology to form the backbone for assessing, analysing, and benchmarking Australia’s leading finance professionals. 

To shortlist finalists, all submissions underwent a thorough audit process, checking demographic and other information against category eligible criteria based on the information provided in the submission.

Those submissions deemed eligible against submission criteria were reviewed and assessed by a panel of Momentum Media events and editorial team members and executives, plus industry stakeholders where required, to determine the finalists for each category.

Finalist submissions will now be delivered to a panel of respected professionals and business leaders, who assess each submission against the criteria of each award category.

For more information about the awards, click here.

Read more about:
women in finance
financial advice
gender equality
gender diversity

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Beating the risk of deal fatigue in advice M&A

With an advice M&A deal taking around six months to enact, two experts have shared their tips on how buyers and sellers can avoid “deal fatigue” and prevent potential deals from collapsing.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Could digital advice tools place licensees at risk of class action?

Digital advice tools are on the rise, but licensees will need to ensure they still meet adviser obligations or potentially risk a class action if clients lose money from a rogue algorithm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Shaw and Partners, Ords both in growth mode with wealth appointments

Shaw and Partners has merged with Sydney wealth manager Kennedy Partners Wealth, while Ord Minnett has hired a private wealth adviser from Morgan Stanley.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Optimistic Aussie investors targeting 10% annual gains

Australian investors are more confident than their APAC peers in reaching their financial goals and are targeting annual gains of more than 10 per cent, according to Fidelity International.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

2 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 5 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo