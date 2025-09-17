 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Beating the risk of deal fatigue in advice M&A
 

Beating the risk of deal fatigue in advice M&A

M&A/advice-firms/Mergers/Acquisitions/

17 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

With an advice M&A deal taking around six months to enact, two experts have shared their tips on how buyers and sellers can avoid “deal fatigue” and prevent potential deals from collapsing.

Inorganic growth via M&A has become a vital part of many licensees' future growth strategies as the need to achieve scale becomes even more crucial, and some are pursuing multiple deals.

Recent deals have included Shaw and Partners acquiring Sydney’s Kennedy Private Wealth, Link Wealth acquiring Xponential Advisory in the Gold Coast, and national firm Coastal Advice Group merging with Calder Wealth Management.

Related News:

Some of this spending may also be funded by private equity firms, which businesses like AZ NGA and Ironbark Asset Management have utilised to advance their expansion plans. Ironbark merged with national advice firm Invest Blue last year and acquired high-net-worth advice practice Mercury Private earlier this year, having received $30 million from Soul Pattinson. Meanwhile, AZ NGA is targeting “super firms”, having received $240 million from US private equity Oaktree Capital.

But with an M&A deal taking months to complete, two experts have shared how both parties can avoid acquisitions or mergers falling apart as a result of waning momentum and deal fatigue. 

View all

Steve Prendeville, founder of Forte Asset Solutions, said: “Deal fatigue is a normal part of an M&A process, but it can be a real risk factor if it is not managed appropriately. Deals can easily sit in limbo if unexpected delays arise or unforeseen changes arise which can erode trust and goodwill between parties. M&A is a living, breathing process so things change all the time.”

Callum Mitchener, chief executive of Wealth Architects, said his firm would typically have 10–12 deals in various stages of the deal pipeline, but only around a third of those would come to fruition. Most recently, it acquired 100 per cent of Fiducia Private Wealth Management in Cairns and life advisory business Fitzpatrick Financial Services in Melbourne. 

“We have withdrawn from heaps of deals in the past, we have a detailed due diligence checklist which lists issues and potential red flags, and we keep having to add things, so it is just getting longer as we discover new things in each deal! If these arise, then it would prompt us to dig down further and potentially pull out of a deal.”

Not only making its own acquisitions, Wealth Architects has also been on the other side of the M&A fence as Envest Group, part of global independent insurance distribution platform Ardonagh Group, acquired a majority 60 per cent shareholding in the firm in March.

Both Mitchener and Prendeville said firms underestimate how much time is involved in the process, emphasising the need to start early in preparations before an adviser actually wants to exit.

“Even little deals can easily take six months to complete by the time you have done all the due diligence,” Mitchener said. “Sometimes the vendor may pull out as they don’t necessarily realise the time it will take or the magnitude of the work involved. It is not just a payday, it takes a lot of time both pre and post-acquisition.”

Prendeville said the majority of deals he had worked on had taken six to nine months to complete.

“People underestimate the time it takes, it can be all-consuming; it isn’t like buying a house. I tell people to expect to spend 300 hours working on a deal, it is often the most challenging management decision they will take to enact successfully.”

As for their tips to ensure deals retain momentum, Mitchener said Brisbane-based Wealth Architects has employed a dedicated implementation person specifically for this purpose to ensure deals remain on track. 

“We have a dedicated person for this role and her responsibility to be across all the steps in the process and keeping parties informed on what is happening and what they need to do. She will often be in touch with them multiple times a week to get in on the front foot and make sure everyone is across where they are in the pipeline.”

Prendeville said it is important to have clear, defined timelines and term sheets that detail the responsibilities for each step in the process which will help to manage everyone’s expectations at the outset.

“[Deal fatigue] may be a normal experience, but it is still important to remind both parties what they are looking to achieve from the deal, to have clear communication, to set expectations and to find solutions to problems which will allow the deal to progress.”  

Read more about:
M&A
advice firms
Mergers
Acquisitions

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Women in Finance Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Several financial advisers have been shortlisted in the ninth annual Women in Finance Awards 2025, to be held on 14 November.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Could digital advice tools place licensees at risk of class action?

Digital advice tools are on the rise, but licensees will need to ensure they still meet adviser obligations or potentially risk a class action if clients lose money from a rogue algorithm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Shaw and Partners, Ords both in growth mode with wealth appointments

Shaw and Partners has merged with Sydney wealth manager Kennedy Partners Wealth, while Ord Minnett has hired a private wealth adviser from Morgan Stanley.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Optimistic Aussie investors targeting 10% annual gains

Australian investors are more confident than their APAC peers in reaching their financial goals and are targeting annual gains of more than 10 per cent, according to Fidelity International.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

2 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 5 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo