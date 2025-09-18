 
Relative Return Insider: Conflicting views, confusing markets: Who can you trust?

18 September 2025
 By Maja Garaca Djurdjevic
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, Shane Oliver, and Keith Ford unpack the twists and turns of today’s markets – from credit rating agencies navigating global uncertainty to simultaneous dual IPOs.

They examine whether tariffs, trade tensions, and protectionist policies are genuinely straining rating agencies or just adding to the usual market noise, and dissect why research houses sometimes reach conflicting conclusions.

Key discussion points:

  • How global uncertainty and trade tensions impact credit rating agencies’ assessments.
  • Diverging research house views, including Lonsec downgrades versus Zenith’s praise of Metrics funds.
  • The potential effects of regulatory moves, including US President Donald Trump’s push for biannual reporting.
  • Simultaneous IPOs, are they possible and warranted?

AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
