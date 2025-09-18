Relative Return Insider: Conflicting views, confusing markets: Who can you trust?
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, Shane Oliver, and Keith Ford unpack the twists and turns of today’s markets – from credit rating agencies navigating global uncertainty to simultaneous dual IPOs.
They examine whether tariffs, trade tensions, and protectionist policies are genuinely straining rating agencies or just adding to the usual market noise, and dissect why research houses sometimes reach conflicting conclusions.
Key discussion points:
- How global uncertainty and trade tensions impact credit rating agencies’ assessments.
- Diverging research house views, including Lonsec downgrades versus Zenith’s praise of Metrics funds.
- The potential effects of regulatory moves, including US President Donald Trump’s push for biannual reporting.
- Simultaneous IPOs, are they possible and warranted?
Recommended for you
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and AMP’s Shane Oliver break down US and Australian rate cuts, soaring gold, and bitcoin’s volatility.
In the latest episode of the Relative Return Insider, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and AMP’s chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the surprising twists in the Australian economy, diving into the latest GDP numbers, what’s really driving consumer spending, and what it all means for the Reserve Bank’s next moves.
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew chats with Roy Keenan, co-head of fixed income at Yarra Capital Management, to discuss the evolving fixed income asset class, his sector preferences, and the RBA’s rate-cutting policy.
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to dissect the ongoing government economic reform roundtable and reflect on the wish lists of industry stakeholders – and whether there is hope for meaningful reform.