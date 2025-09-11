Relative Return Insider: How perception drives market value
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and AMP’s Shane Oliver break down US and Australian rate cuts, soaring gold, and bitcoin’s volatility.
The pair also discuss how perception drives value in finance, drawing a parallel to Money Heist, where the illusion of gold shapes outcomes just as confidence in central banks sustains financial systems.
They also explore:
- Reserve Bank of Australia and US Federal Reserve rate cut outlooks.
- Gold and bitcoin as investment hedges.
- Finding true portfolio diversification.
- Impacts of Aussie bank cost-cutting
