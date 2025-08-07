 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Adviser numbers continue slow recovery after EOFY losses
 

Adviser numbers continue slow recovery after EOFY losses

Wealth-Data/adviser-number/financial-adviser-register/AFSLs/

7 August 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

The profession is up by almost 200 advisers for the new financial year, with August continuing the consistent weekly positive gains. 

According to the latest Wealth Data analysis, adviser numbers are now sitting at 15,373 for the week ending 7 August after a month in the green, bringing the net gains for the 2025–26 financial year to 195.

A steady flow of double-digit new entrants has proved valuable over the last month with a total of 73 since the start of July, including 14 this week, which could be further bolstered in September by the ASIC exam held on 7 August.

Meanwhile, 103 advisers were active in appointments and resignations for the week ending 7 August, and one new licensee commenced while two ceased.

Looking at weekly movements, Entireti and Akumin Group have seen a turnaround following back-to-back losses of 17 with a net gain of seven advisers, including six who moved across from Interprac.

Three licensees were up by net three, including Rhombus Advisory picking up two new entrants plus an adviser who returned after a break, Navigate Manly nabbing three from Akumin Financial Planning, and Lifestyle Asset Management which gained two from PictureWealth and another returning adviser.

Meanwhile, Integrity Financial Planners was up by net two after nabbing one of the new entrants and having another adviser return after a break. Centrepoint Group also gained net two after hiring three new advisers, including a new entrant and one each from Advocate Advisory and Paragem, and losing one to Templestone.

A tail of 23 licensees were up by net one adviser each, including Oreana Financial, Lifespan, and Canaccord.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sequoia Group lost six advisers to Entireti but gained one who returned after a break for a net loss of six, while Australia Pacific Funds Management and NTAA were both down by net three each.

Count Limited lost four advisers but gained back two, one from Fortnum Private Wealth and another returning, for a net loss of two, and Infocus lost two with one heading to Personal Financial Services – which is owned by Entireti and Akumin Group – and another yet to be appointed elsewhere.

Janus Financial, Ord Minnet, Valor Financial Group, and Politis Investment were all down by net two advisers each, all of whom are yet to be reappointed, and a tail of 13 licensees were all down by net one each, including Morgan Stanley, Togethr Trustees, and Unisuper.

Read more about:
Wealth Data
adviser number
financial adviser register
AFSLs

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
WT Financial backs second ‘Hubco’ for advice duo

WT Financial has announced its second “Hubco” with a combined valuation of $7.8 million, while its first one has successfully incorporated and is now making its own acquisitions.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AWAG enters latest joint wealth management venture

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group has entered into a joint venture with a Melbourne financial services firm to launch a wealth manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Litigation costs dent AMP 1H25 NPAT

Remediation and litigation costs have led AMP to announce a reduced statutory net profit after tax of $98 million for the first half of 2025.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees

Stakeholders in the professional year discussion underscore the challenges in the current pipeline and what is holding back licensees from taking on new candidates.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
6 months 1 week ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
8 months 1 week ago
ASIC’s ethics called into question by exam candidates

Despite the financial adviser exam being rooted in ethics, two professional year advisers believe the lack of support and transparency from the regulator around the exam ...

3 weeks 1 day ago
Comprehensive advice significantly improves retirement outcomes: Vanguard

Australian retirees could increase their projected annual incomes by as much as 51 per cent through comprehensive financial advice, according to a Vanguard study, but cos...

3 weeks ago
ASIC bans 2 advisers over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned two advisers from the same advice firm for giving clients inappropriate superannuation advice that was not in their best interests. ...

4 weeks 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
88.01 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA