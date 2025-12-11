 
  3. Relative Return Insider: RBA holds, Fed cuts and Santa’s set to rally
 

Relative Return Insider: RBA holds, Fed cuts and Santa’s set to rally

11 December 2025
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the RBA’s decision to keep the cash rate on hold in the face of rising inflation and whether the governor’s hawkish tone is a sign of things to come.

Oliver also explains the Fed’s move to cut rates for the third time, which he characterises as “insurance” against a softening labour market rather than a sign that it is abandoning its inflation target.

Listen as they explore:

  • Why the base case for rates should still be a hold, provided inflation behaves.
  • How hyper‑frequent data, constant market checking, and doom‑laden headlines can undermine long‑term investing discipline.
  • The outlook for the seasonal Santa rally.

 

