The Manager Mix – ETFs: Benjamin Leung of Macquarie Asset Management
In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks to Benjamin Leung, head of systematic investments at Macquarie Asset Management, to understand the use of systematic investments.
Listen as they discuss:
- The systematic style of investing
- How it differs from traditional active management
- Why longevity is important for systematic strategies
- The use of systematic investing within active ETFs
- Macquarie’s history and fund range of systematic vehicles
