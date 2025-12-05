 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. The Manager Mix – Alternatives: Haley Devine of MaxCap Group
 

The Manager Mix – Alternatives: Haley Devine of MaxCap Group

Alternatives/

5 December 2025
 | By Staff |
Features
image
image image
expand image

In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks to Haley Devine, head of wealth management at MaxCap Group, to delve into private credit and commercial real estate.

Listen as they discuss:

  • Opportunities for commercial real estate investors
  • The most attractive real estate sectors currently
  • What wealth managers should consider when researching a private credit fund
  • Liquidity considerations for private market investment
  • An improved marketplace for Australia’s commercial real estate sector

Click here to watch.

Read more about:
Alternatives

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Features
Relative Return Insider: GDP rebounds and housing squeeze getting worse

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the September quarter GDP figures, which show Australia’s economy regaining momentum.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Features
The Manager Mix – ETFs: Benjamin Leung of Macquarie Asset Management

In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks to Benjamin Leung, head of systematic investments at Macquarie Asset Management, to understand the use of systematic investments.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Features
Perth advice firm approaches $1b FUM target, eyes regional growth

Marking off its first year of operation, Perth-based advice firm Leeuwin Wealth is now looking to strengthen its position in the WA market, targeting organic growth and a strong regional presence.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Features
Lowering volatility with a global approach to fixed income

In the latest edition of Ahead of the Curve in partnership with MFS Investment Management, senior managing director Benoit Anne explores the benefits of adding global bonds to a portfolio.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 4 weeks ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

2 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could ...

4 days 16 hours ago
FAAA urging advisers to gear up for AML/CTF changes

The Financial Advice Association Australia has implored advisers to reevaluate their exposure to AML/CTF obligations ahead of new reforms that will expand their complianc...

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo