The Manager Mix – Alternatives: Haley Devine of MaxCap Group
In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks to Haley Devine, head of wealth management at MaxCap Group, to delve into private credit and commercial real estate.
Listen as they discuss:
- Opportunities for commercial real estate investors
- The most attractive real estate sectors currently
- What wealth managers should consider when researching a private credit fund
- Liquidity considerations for private market investment
- An improved marketplace for Australia’s commercial real estate sector
Recommended for you
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the September quarter GDP figures, which show Australia’s economy regaining momentum.
In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks to Benjamin Leung, head of systematic investments at Macquarie Asset Management, to understand the use of systematic investments.
Marking off its first year of operation, Perth-based advice firm Leeuwin Wealth is now looking to strengthen its position in the WA market, targeting organic growth and a strong regional presence.
In the latest edition of Ahead of the Curve in partnership with MFS Investment Management, senior managing director Benoit Anne explores the benefits of adding global bonds to a portfolio.