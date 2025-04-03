Relative Return Unplugged: Liberation Day hits and markets react
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Unplugged, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to unravel the web of tariffs that US President Donald Trump launched on trading partners and take a look at the way global economies are likely to be impacted.
The so-called Liberation Day has shaken up the conventions of international trade, and how affected nations respond will go a long way to determining the scale of the potential trade war.
Join us to hear about:
- Why Oliver has dubbed it “Retro Day” instead.
- What kind of flow-on effects can be expected for the Australian economy, after getting off relatively easily.
- How markets are expected to react and what is on the horizon for the US.
