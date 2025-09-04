Relative Return: How fixed income got its defensiveness back
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew chats with Roy Keenan, co-head of fixed income at Yarra Capital Management, to discuss the evolving fixed income asset class, his sector preferences, and the RBA’s rate-cutting policy.
Listen as they discuss:
- The defensive characteristics of fixed income.
- Market volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump.
- The “chase for yield” mentality prompted by interest rate cuts.
- Impact of the transition from AT1 securities.
- Credit spread tightening from the expansion of private credit funds.
Yarra Capital Management
