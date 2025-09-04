Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
Relative Return: How fixed income got its defensiveness back

4 September 2025
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew chats with Roy Keenan, co-head of fixed income at Yarra Capital Management, to discuss the evolving fixed income asset class, his sector preferences, and the RBA’s rate-cutting policy.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The defensive characteristics of fixed income.
  • Market volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump.
  • The “chase for yield” mentality prompted by interest rate cuts.
  • Impact of the transition from AT1 securities.
  • Credit spread tightening from the expansion of private credit funds.

Yarra Capital Management
Yarra Capital Management

Yarra Capital Management is a leading independent, active Australian fund manager with a strong local market heritage. ...

Relative Return

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Is Australia’s economic bounce for real?

In the latest episode of the Relative Return Insider, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and AMP’s chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the surprising twists in the Australian economy, diving into the latest GDP numbers, what’s really driving consumer spending, and what it all means for the Reserve Bank’s next moves.

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Economic reform wish lists and barriers

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to dissect the ongoing government economic reform roundtable and reflect on the wish lists of industry stakeholders – and whether there is hope for meaningful reform.

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: RBA finally makes long-awaited cut – what’s next for rates?

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a look at the Reserve Bank’s latest rate cut call, the factors influencing the unanimous decision, and what economists expect from the rest of the year.

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: The push for holistic tax reform

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Accountants Daily journalist Imogen Wilson to take a look at why there has been such broad support for a more comprehensive tax reform discussion at the Treasurer’s economic roundtable.

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 weeks ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
7 months ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

3 weeks 2 days ago
WT's Cullen on challenging UK and US advice players

WT Financial’s Keith Cullen is eager for its Hubco initiative to see advice firms under its licence trade at multiples which are catching up to those UK and US financial ...

3 weeks 6 days ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

1 week 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
