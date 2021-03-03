YFYS performance test ignores actual returns

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Your Future Your Super (YFYS) superannuation performance test ignores actual returns, does not incorporate most risk adjusted improvements from diversified exposures, and excludes administration fees, according to Frontier.

In its submission to the YFYS reform consultation, Frontier said that, while the Government’s goal was to hold funds to account for underperformance, its reform would allow funds to underperform for seven to eight years before action, and the performance test was not directly related to members’ outcomes.

This would allow funds to gouge members on administration fees and be detrimental to disengaged members.

Specifically, Frontier said the performance test:

Assessed how well a fund had implemented its chosen strategy, not whether it was a good strategy;

Ignored actual returns and the CPI+ objectives of funds that reflected long-term member outcomes;

Did not incorporate most risk adjusted improvements for more diversified exposures;

Was not a peer relative assessment of underperformance; and

Excluded administration fees, which had meaningful impact on members’ outcomes.

“Funds will need to work out how to consider this test alongside existing investment objectives and in the context of their investment philosophy,” Frontier said.

“As the test represents a new regulatory risk, a key step is understanding how portfolios are positioned relative to this new benchmark.

“As the test only captures part of the investment strategy, is assessed over a shorter timeframe than existing objectives, and the listed benchmark selection for some asset classes embeds a higher risk into the benchmark, there is a likelihood that portfolios well positioned to meet their long-term objectives and member needs could underperform the test from time to time.”

The submission said the performance test and a comparison tool could better meet the policy with enhancements including: