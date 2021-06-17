YFYS bill passes in Senate

By Laura Dew

17 June 2021

The Your Future, Your Super bill has now been passed in the Senate and will come into force on 1 July, 2021. 

The bill was passed with amendments today and would include a performance test of super funds to ensure members were not stuck in underperforming funds. 

Members would also be ‘stapled’ to a superannuation fund where one fund would stick with them for the duration of their working life which would prevent the creation of employees having multiple accounts.  

Finally, there would be increased accountability of how superannuation funds used their members’ money.  




