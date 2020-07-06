Super funds end 2019/20 in negative territory

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The median balanced option lost 1.2% over the past 12 months based on funds returning 0.8% in June, according to SuperRatings.

SuperRatings noted that while the financial year result would be negative it was a relatively “mild drop” compared to previous years in which super had taken a hit.

SuperRatings executive director, Kirby Rappell, said: “Super funds made a strong comeback in the June quarter, but the market remains challenging due to the degree of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While markets have shown signs of stabilising, which is good news for members, although we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Members want to see a sustainable recovery in their balance, rather than a rapid rebound followed by another dip. Slow and steady is the way to rebuild.”

The research house also found that since the start of 2020, the median balanced option has fallen 5.1%, while the median growth option is down 6.7%. The capital stable option, which includes more defensive assets like bonds and cash, has fared relatively better, falling only 1.6%.

The median balanced pension option down 0.8%, over the financial year, compared to a fall of 1.4% in the median growth option and 0.5% in the capital stable option.

“For members, it means they will need to be prepared for some more ups and downs. However, a patient approach has paid off for members over the long term with the median balanced style,” Rappell said.