SS&C ups bid to cement Mainstream acquisition

By Mike Taylor

26 May 2021

Money Management Original

In what represents a key decision for SS&C’s strategy to more fully enter the superannuation fund administration market, its acquisition target Mainstream has decided to stick with SS&C in the face of an unsolicited bid from Apex Group Limited. 

Mainstream announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that an improved offer from SS&C had persuaded it to stick with SS&C and terminate its discussions with Apex. 

Apex’s unsolicited offer of $2.65 cash per share had bettered SS&C’s original offer to Mainstream prompting SS&C to lift its original bid to $2.66 per share. 

The ASX announcement said that the Mainstream board and its advisers had carefully considered the revised SS&C bid and concluded it was in the best interests of shareholders. 




