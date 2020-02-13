SMSF auditors under fire

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The corporate watchdog has put self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditors under the microscope and has made a disqualification, suspensions, and conditions imposed on a number of SMSF auditors.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said the actions followed concerns regarding failure to meet requirements including independence standards and auditing standards, failing to comply with continuing professional development requirements and otherwise not being a fit and proper person.