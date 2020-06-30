Rest restructures employer and industry engagement group

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

A number of Rest employees within its employer and industry engagement division have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.

Confirming to Money Management, the industry superannuation fund said the restructure was aimed at expanding its education and advice capabilities and deepening the work it was doing with employers.

“The changes will enable us to deliver our strategic goals. They are aimed at reaching more members in need of financial advice, and growing and retaining our employer base,” Rest said in a statement.

“The new group structure will consolidate the relationship management and service functions, and include additional business development and advice delivery roles.

“New positions have been created as a result of this change, and some positions have been made redundant. The net effect is that the total number of positions remains unchanged.”

Rest did not disclose how many roles were made redundant but said recruitment for new roles was underway.