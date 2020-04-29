Northern Trust launches ESG analytics service

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Northern Trust has launched an enhanced version of its ESG Analytics services in association with IdealRatings for superannuation funds and institutional investors.

The ESG Analytics Summary would provide funds with a snapshot analysis across equity and corporate bond portfolios with an investment score against various environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

This would enable firms to track a funds’ profile and asset managers’ scores over time and compare returns on a relative and absolute basis to support their internal governance and oversight objectives. The firm said ESG analytics offered a “more holistic view” than traditional analytics and help give a clearer picture of a firm’s resilience.

Firms with a high ESG score have previously been found to perform better in a market crisis than those with a lower one.

Serge Boccassini, product lead, investment accounting and analytic solutions at Northern Trust, said: “ESG rules play a heightened role in global investor considerations, with institutions increasingly seeking to integrate sustainability factors into their portfolios. To achieve that effectively, it is vital they understand their investment risks.

“Our analysis provides insights into clients’ ESG exposures to help them identify financial risks and opportunities – and help ensure their investments continue to be aligned with their values”.