Mark Goldenberg banned after illegal credit activities

Mark Travis Goldenberg has been permanently banned by the corporate watchdog from engaging in credit activities after operating an illegal early access to superannuation scheme in Perth.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) found Goldenberg contravened credit legislation and had been involved in a contravention of credit legislation. It also believed that Goldenberg was not a fit and proper person to engage in credit activities.

Goldenberg was the chief operating officer, general manager, property analyst, and sole shareholder of Superfunded.

ASIC said Superfunded operated an illegal early access to super scheme to allow people to use their super savings to buy a home.

“Goldenberg and Superfunded engaged in credit activities but neither he, nor Superfunded, held an Australian credit licence, or were authorised credit representatives of an Australian credit licensee,” ASIC said.

In May 2009, Goldenberg was permanently banned from providing financial services, and in August 2019 he was banned from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities for a period of eight years.